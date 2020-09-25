PR Awards 2021 Southeast Asia

Let’s be honest – 2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but especially for PR and communications professionals. In the wake of a global pandemic and the social and economic repercussions that followed, the stakes were raised like never before.

In this context, getting your strategy right in terms of messaging, tone, adaptation, and execution were more important than ever.

If you overcome insurmountable challenges this year, then you’ve come to the right place.

Back for its eight year, MARKETING-INTERACTIVE is proud to present the PR Awards 2021. Designed to discover, recognise, and reward the very best in the PR and communications industry, entries are open from across Southeast Asia, South Asia and ANZ regions. Judged by an independent panel of senior client-side communications experts, the PR Awards continues to be the definitive awards programme for all PR professionals.

We have 39 categories available for both clients and agencies to enter. Set yourself apart and demonstrate to our expert judging panel of industry leaders why you should be a winner at the next PR Awards.