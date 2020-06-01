Popeyes fires up new logo to reflect heritage

Fast food chain Popeyes has unveiled a new visual identity by switching up its logo to translate its Louisiana roots in a more modern approach. Design agency Jones Knowles Ritchie was tasked to lead the brand’s visual identity refresh which started with the logo. The old playful Popeyes logo has been matured with a contemporary typeface that elevates the brand and reflects the culinary depth that goes into making the Popeyes signature foods.

The new visual identity will continue to roll out across Popeyes restaurants from packaging including to-go bags, cups and boxes, as well as uniforms and other merchandise. The hand-drawn brand pattern featured on the packaging aims to reflect the vibrancy of Louisiana culture and the “unadulterated” joy that goes into making Popeyes food.

In addition, after having a traditional advertising approach for many years, Popeyes recently adjusted its creative strategy by highlighting its loyal fan love and tapping into pop culture moments. With a new agency of record in the US, GUT Miami, Popeyes has been invested on reacting in real time with campaigns such as selling out of its uniform online as a response to a well-known socially relevant merchandise collection, supporting its hometown New Orleans with “NOLA Strong”, among others. According to Popeyes, in one year, the brand acquired over 25 billion earned media impressions, which is more than what the brand achieved in the past two decades.

Remodelling stores

In the United States, Popeyes recently opened its first remodelled restaurant in outside its hometown of New Orleans. The powder coated metals in the furniture and counter design were inspired by the iconic Saint Charles Market Car, utilitarian spaces and handcrafted details nod to the creative culture of the Bywater in New Orleans, and the personality and artwork celebrate the creole heritage that has been passed down over generations. The new image will be piloted in the US, with aims to expand nationally across existing and new restaurants.

The Popeyes restaurants will also start to look different throughout the US and around the world after a collaborative redesign, in partnership with the design firms Brand Bureau and Linehouse. On 15 May, the brand opened its first flagship restaurant in Shanghai, China. The Shanghai store is equipped with technology and an elevated store design, while still rooted in the brand’s Louisiana heritage, leveraging warm woods and neons inspired by New Orleans’ Bourbon Street. The goal is to open over 1,500 restaurants across China.

After successfully opening in Brazil, Spain and other international markets over the past 18 months, Popeyes aims to expand into more markets in 2021.