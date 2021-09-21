Pomelo searches for regional director of performance marketing

Southeast Asia’s omnichannel fashion platform, Pomelo, is on a hunt for its next regional director of performance marketing. The appointed candidate will report to Augustin du Mesnildot, VP online marketing at Pomelo Fashion.

According to the job description, the hired candidate will be responsible for increasing brand awareness, acquiring new customers, and retaining existing customers through the management of all marketing channels. He or she would also be managing a large, and growing performance marketing budget to drive customer acquisitions with a particular focus on growing the mobile app customer base. The appointed individual will also be part of creating forecasts and budgets to reflect this growth strategy.

Managing and mentoring a group team of eight, the hired candidate is responsible for the performance of all free and paid marketing channels, including key metrics such as revenue, traffic and app installs, customer acquisition cost (CAC), cost spent to acquire a customer (CPO); budget allocation across all paid channels, accountability for key digital marketing service providers. The appointed individual will also be required to grow the team by identifying new channel and technology opportunities, making Pomelo’s performance team the most talented regional marketing team in Southeast Asia. According to CMO Jean Thomas' LinkedIn, the individual will be working remotely with relocation plans to Bangkok in the future.



When asked how this role will value add to Pomelo's marketing team, the company's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the role will lead its regional efforts to build a well-rounded performance marketing strategy, execution, and evaluation to successfully ensure the conversion and realise Pomelo’s marketing goals.

While the role focuses on performance marketing, Pomelo is looking for a growth hacker to accelerate the growth of the brand. Candidates must also possess great leadership skills and be highly responsible, as he or she will be leading a team of seven, planning and owning a multi-million budget as well as drive change across the business.

By innovating within the performance marketing landscape, Pomelo is looking to challenge the status quo, its spokesperson said. Other than having a director that leads strategies based on data rather than opinions, the candidate must also possess the company's core values - entrepreneur at heart, we not me, wow our customers, be curious, and never never never give up.

In 2022, Pomelo aims to onboard more brands for its regional markets, increase the marking efforts to educate and invite customers to shop at its partnered or third-party brands on Pomelo. At present, the company offers assortments from home and living and beauty categories, with beauty being one of the key focuses.

"Expanding on our third-party brands, Pomelo will also soon offer a global drop-ship service where it will make local brands available to order from anywhere in the world," said Pomelo's spokesperson. With that in mind, the company will be launching localised social media channels to better serve its community of #Pomelogirls with daily inspiration, outfit ideas, and exciting launches that are relevant to its local customers. Recently, Pomelo has collaborated with Pantone, launching a collection of bold essential wear. Earlier this year, it tied up with TikTok for a 13-piece collection and an unconventional partnership with Grab to launch the Pomelo X Grab capsule.

Similarly, Prism. will be part of the brand's marketing strategy for 2022, aiming to broaden its prospective client base in Southeast Asia to onboard more brands into Prism’s ecosystem. Launched Prism. in June this year, this service aims to attract brands across Southeast Asia to use Pomelo’s creative, tech and market capabilities. Allowing brands to access Pomelo’s pool of data collected from 40 million consumers all over Southeast Asia, this service offers brand-focused services such as "Tap.Try.Buy." - Pomelo’s in-app online-to-offline shopping feature.

