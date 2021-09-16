Pomelo partners Pantone to bring splash of colour and diversity to new collection

Southeast Asia’s omnichannel fashion platform, Pomelo, has collaborated exclusively with Pantone to launch a limited-edition fashion collection, featuring bold essential wear. Inspired by Pantone's most popular shades, this collaboration serves as an instrument for empowerment and confidence by encouraging all women to embrace their individuality and to express themselves through colours that speak louder than words. This collection also aims to deliver a sense of hope and joy to consumers amid the pandemic.

Fronting the campaign is a line-up of inspiring women from Singapore, each embodying a powerful yet unique message behind the collection. They include businesswoman Lai Shanru; artist and activist Nur Aida Sa’ad; musician Qyo and actresses Fiona Fussi and Xixi. Comprising of 55 pieces, the collection was crafted from sustainable cotton, which falls directly in line with the platform’s sustainability initiatives under its green umbrella enterprise, “Down To Earth”.

According to Pomelo's website, in 2021, all tees and denim would be made from sustainable materials and processes. Pomelo also said on its website that it uses "100% compostable packaging", continuing to advance in its commitment to become a sustainable company. Currently, Pomelo has managed to cut back on over 200,000 pieces of single-use packaging and 90% of the decoration in the stores is made out of recyclable materials. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Pomelo for additional information on the collaboration.

This is not Pomelo's first foray in having creative collaborations for its fashion collections. Earlier this year, it tied up with TikTok for a 13-piece collection targeted at Millennials and Generation Z consumers across Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. The collection's theme centred on "Be bold be you" and sought to empower young women to embrace their personal styles with positivity. It also entered into an unconventional partnership with Grab to launch the Pomelo X Grab capsule which encompasses six wearable streetwear-style pieces with an iconic, upbeat take. Designed in-house by Pomelo, the collection showcased a fresh colour palette of green and white, reminiscent of Grab’s brand colours, as well as purple and black, representing Pomelo.

At the same time, to draw brands across Southeast Asia to use Pomelo’s creative, tech and market capabilities, the company launched Prism. in June this year. The service offers branding consultation, a full-service creative studio for content production, multichannel social media content localisation with a wide influencer and KOL network, and data-driven performance marketing solutions. CEO David Jou said previously that Pomelo's goal with Prism. is to turn the seismic impacts that industry has seen due to the pandemic, into an opportunity.

