One Faber Group shops for PR agency

One Faber Group is on the lookout for a PR agency. According to One Faber Group, the appointed agency will cover functions such as travel and lifestyle PR planning, content development, media and influencer engagement, and crisis communications. The agency will also be tasked with domestic campaigns and PR campaigns targeting free independent travellers. The appointment is for one year with an option of extending another year, and there will be a shortlisting process. The incumbent on the account is PRecious Communications.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a spokesperson said it is calling for the pitch as its contract with PRecious Communications is ending soon. "We are calling for a pitch to identify a suitable agency that will be able to plan and execute PR campaigns for our variety of products and experiences, including the iconic Singapore Cable Car and Faber Peak as a top hilltop destination in Singapore," the spokesperson added.

Separately last year, One Faber Group appointed Havas Singapore as its media agency, following a pitch it called in March. Havas replaces The Media Shop on the account, and is currently tasked to handle the Group's media planning and buying for all its brand and tactical media campaigns. The appointment is also for one year, with an option to extend for another.

One Faber Group also renewed its partnership with digital marketing agency Hashmeta. Appointed for another year as its digital agency, Hashmeta will continue to manage One Faber Group’s social and digital marketing duties. They will be responsible for increasing brand engagement and awareness amongst locals and tourists for One Faber Group’s key attractions that include the iconic Singapore Cable Car and F&B offerings such as Dusk Restaurant & Bar and Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro.

In a bid to attract more visitors, One Faber Group has rolled out various promotional deals in the past months. In November 2020, it introduced a destination-inspired promotion titled "Fly me to Italy", where visitors can dine while sitting in One Faber Group's iconic cable cars, with dishes inspired by different Italian regions and their culinary traditions.

The company also set out to encourage local residents to spend quality family time with a couple of initiatives. In September, One Faber Group refreshed its restaurant, Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro, and introduced a family-friendly menu selection. The company also rolled out a heritage tour package, which brought visitors on a two-hour guided tour around Mount Faber Park to Faber Point, the highest point on Mount Faber. The tour also included a complimentary round-trip cable car ride on the Mount Faber Line. According to a press release, the tour aims to provide a great value-for-money activity for families looking for fun activities during the September school holidays.

