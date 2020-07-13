OCBC spotlights the emotions of dining out with theatre actors

OCBC Bank has unveiled a campaign titled "The Dining Out Effect", which aims to provide dining-out offers as Singaporeans look forward to eating out again. This in line with the launch of phase two, where restaurants and F&B outlets are allowed to re-open and resume dining-in operations.

Done in collaboration with creative agency GOVT Singapore, the three-part campaign was conceptualised, shot, edited and produced in four days. It featured theatre actors showing a range of emotions Singaporeans might feel to be able to dine out, namely happy, excited, and touched to tears. The ads also featured dining deals by OCBC Cards to help Singaporeans celebrate dining out again.

In a statement to Marketing, GOVT Singapore said it will be using social posts to engage consumers, with targeting metrics to be more effective. The ad will be posted on Facebook and Instagram. Besides GOVT Singapore, media agency Wavemaker helped with the media boost for social posts.

According to a press release, GOVT Singapore said the ad was created as Singaporeans might feel that take-out food and delivery services are not as satisfying as dining out in restaurants.

"Nothing beats the joy of sinking your teeth in your favourite food. Whether it’s the crispy skin of a roasted duck, the perfectly cooked steak or the piping hot and tender satays. And when circuit breaker was announced, all these delicious joys were abruptly taken away," the press release said. It added that delivered food takes away the kitchen-to-table experience and delicious aromas. "Just loads and loads of meals in foam and plastic boxes that have travelled for a minimum of 20 minutes," it said.

Belinda Tan, head of marketing, group Lifestyle Finance, said, “When Phase 2 was announced, we knew things were going to get pretty emotional. Especially because we are a nation of foodies. So, together with GOVT Singapore, we created a series of relevant content pieces to give foodies the next best thing after a great meal – a great set of deals.”

Pradeep D'Souza, creative director of GOVT said: “Creating content is all about being timely and contextual and we seemed to have the perfect balance of both with The Dining Out Effect for OCBC Credit Cards."

Earlier in March, OCBC launched a video series on Facebook and LinkedIn to profile women leaders of OCBC, in line with International Women's Day. Conceptualised by Ogilvy Singapore, the series included these female professionals sharing tips for financial wellness, career and life lessons. In line with this year’s theme of #EachForEqual, the five-part series will also feature advice and sources of inspiration that have shaped these women and their professional journeys.

Separately in February, the bank launched a new campaign called "The Great OCBC ATM Dress-Up", which featured its ATMs being donned with various decorations. According to OCBC, ATMs are often seen as functional machines for customers to withdraw cash and banks’ messaging on them are a blind spot to customers. As such, it gave some of its ATMs in high-traffic and prominent areas a makeover to highlight some of its products and offers.

