Nas Daily expands into Dubai, eyes 10 more cities

Nas Daily has expanded to Dubai, less than two years after the brand set up roots in Singapore. In a video posted on its social media channels, Nuseir Yassin, founder of the Nas Daily channel, said the expansion comes as the company has grown “a lot” since it set up in Singapore. He added that he will be splitting his time between Singapore and Dubai moving forward.

In the caption of his announcement video, Yassin said between Dubai and Singapore, he is confident Nas Daily is positioned well for the next 20 years. “Asia will be the next Europe and the next America. It’s just a matter of time until it happens. And I want to be where the future is going,” he added. The four-minute announcement video saw Yassin explain the four reasons he chose to expand to Dubai: the fast-changing pace, the diversity in the country, the absence of taxes, and its people. Yassin also said in his caption that accompanied the announcement video that he has his eyes on 10 more cities which he wants to expand into. These cities include Mumbai, Manila, Lagos, Tel Aviv, and Salt Lake City.

A spokesperson from Nas Daily told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the company’s headquarters will still remain in Singapore, and its operations in Dubai will be an extension for its two other ventures, Nas Studios and Nas Academy. On Nas Studios' front, the spokesperson said the company will continue providing media services for clients. Meanwhile for Nas Academy, it will continue training individuals as well as companies to be better at content creation in the Middle East region. Additionally, the team hopes to hire 10 people in the next three months or so for its Dubai operations.

The spokesperson also revealed that Nas Daily is currently working and producing content for a number of private and public companies in Dubai. Some of the companies it is collaborating with include Masdar to promote renewable energy, ATRC/TII to promote R&D efforts in the region, as well as the Government of UAE to promote tourism in the region. “We've actually reached capacity but we are working hard to increase our capacities in both Dubai and Singapore,” the spokesperson added.

Nas Daily’s expansion globally ties in with its aim to have its content viewed in every single country in the world and to have a much larger presence in different regions. “Nas Daily was built from Day One to be a global company, and where we live and/or work does not matter. The videos are independent. We don't just create videos for a specific country, but we create content for the world,” its spokesperson said.

Nas Daily expanded into Singapore in March 2019, choosing that country because it saw Singapore as "the hub of Asia, and arguably a major hub of the world." Singapore's airport, traffic and people as also some of the factors that led the company to set up roots here. Starting with just Yassin himself, Nas Daily has grown into a company with 32 members, and has reached 3.2% of the world's population, six billion video impressions and 28 million

followers, according to its official website.

