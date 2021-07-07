My Café Latte ditches marketing strategies of the past to embrace social

South Korea’s leading dairy company Maeil Dairies has appointed Kingdom Digital as the social media agency for its ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee brand, My Café Latte across Singapore and Malaysia.

The agency will be overseeing the social media strategy, ideation, content and creative development, media strategy as well as community management for My Café Latte’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The appointment comes as the brand looks to execute more social-led digital campaigns on a monthly bases to garner greater brand awareness in the local markets. It also aims to create a consistent presence across its social media channels.

Lia Yang, marketing manager of Maeil Dairies explained that while My Café Latte has had a presence in both Singapore and Malaysia, it still is not widely known. The brand has largely banked on the social channels of its distributor partners such as FamilyMart or 7-Eleven to have the brand featured on their pages. These postings were limited, and they were mainly promotional based. Yang said:

We realised a disconnect in our past marketing efforts as there wasn’t a local social media account or website that the local customers can visit, if they were keen to find out more about My Café Latte.

Yang added that one of the more effective ways to induce trials for the brand is through sampling. However, the pandemic and movement curbs have made it difficult for the brand to conduct on-ground activation.

“As our customers are increasingly active on social and digital platforms, we knew it’s crucial to establish a stronger online presence. Hence, we are excited to work with Kingdom Digital as their ideas and approach stood out from the other agencies,” added Yang.

Mior Anwar, strategic planner of Kingdom Digital, expressed that the agency aims to build brand resonance by positioning My Café Latte as the enabler of self-expression; that latte is not just for consumption in the morning, but one that is perfect for the everyday moment.

“We want to portray My Café Latte as the go-to confidence and inspiration booster that spurs consumers to pursue what they believe in, no matter how niche or crazy the idea, hobby, or interest may seem,” said Anwar. Kingdom Digital will also be working towards helping the brand develop an emotional connection with consumers by encouraging them to find the courage and motivation to express themselves freely through music, dance, art, or any other form, creating a community of enthusiasts in their fields.

“This concept will be translated into social content and themed campaigns for the brand in the upcoming months,” added Anwar.

Some of Kingdom Digital’s other clients include Spritzer Malaysia, MAKEHEAL, and Sunway City KL.