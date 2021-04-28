Korean beauty brand MAKEHEAL picks Kingdom Digital to dazzle consumers in SG debut

Distributor Alliance Cosmetics Singapore has appointed Kingdom Digital to debut the South Korean makeup brand MAKEHEAL in Singapore, following a three-month pitch process that saw three agencies vying for the account. The social media appointment is nine months long and sees the agency leading social strategy and ideations, content planning and development, community development, and monthly reporting for MAKEHEAL's Facebook and Instagram. According to Kingdom Digital, work has already rolled out.

Daniel Chin, Alliance Cosmetics Group International's MD said it was impressed with Kingdom Digital’s portfolio of skincare and cosmetics brands. According to him, this showed that the agency has an in-depth understanding of the beauty industry. "It has also demonstrated a proven track record of helping beauty brands achieving high brand awareness through the consistent social presence and curated social content," Chin said.

The brand is targeted at consumers aged 16 to 34, who also happens to spend most of their time online and on social media, Chin said. Hence, it made sense for the company to start with a strong social presence to engage with consumers.

Alliance Cosmetics Singapore also distributes SILKYGIRL and Kingdom Digital is currently working with the cosmetics brand for social media duties in Malaysia and Singapore. Other cosmetic clients in Kingdom Digital's portfolio include The History of Whoo and Kopas Comestic. It also previously worked with LANEIGE Malaysia.

Kingdom Digital's strategic planners Elaine Ewe and Yvonne Lee said it devised the unique proposition that MAKEHEAL is made with beauty consumers in mind, in an effort to set the brand apart from its competitors.

"We will be highlighting its professional and intuitively designed products that are easy to use, which empowers women to own their vibe and celebrate their individuality. This will be reflected in the brand’s content and creative direction across social platforms," they explained. On top of MAKEHEAL's flagship range, the brand is also introducing its sub-brands - EYECROWN, T:SOME, and PEELOSOFT - to the Singapore market. A+M has reached out to Kingdom Digital for additional information on MAKEHEAL's entry into Singapore.