Mount Faber Leisure Group on the lookout for digital and social media partner

Mount Faber Leisure Group is hunting for a digital and social media agency. According to a tender document seen by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, the appointment is for a year with an option to extend for an additional one year. The appointed agency will provide the group with strategic digital consultancy, social media community management, and email marketing management in Singapore. It will also support brand-building and tactical campaigns in key regional markets such as Australia, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The agency will helm responsibilities such as the development of an overall digital strategy, planning, creation and management of monthly social content, and strategic counsel and advice. It will also handle the group'smarket insights and trends, conceptualise, plan and implement integrated campaigns and activities to support its branding and marketing plans, performance reporting with in-depth analysis and maintenance of digital marketing systems, and brand community management. The tender closes on 2 July.

A corporate restructuring between Mount Faber Leisure Group and Sentosa Leisure Management led to a new corporate brand "One Faber Group" being launched on 1 April 2017. One Faber Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sentosa Development Corporation and operates as an autonomous commercial arm. Its legal name remains as Mount Faber Leisure Group.

In anticipation of new attractions to be launched in 2022, the tender said One Faber Group has plans to undergo a brand refresh exercise in 2021 to achieve a better synchronisation with its legal entity name of Mount Faber Leisure Group. With digital marketing forming an integral part of the consumer purchasing journey today, One Faber Group said in the tender that it understands the importance of consistently reviewing its digital touch-points and developing an integrated marketing strategy.

Its main target audience is families with young children aged 12 years and below. Its secondary target audience is young working adults without children. It aims to create an emotional connection and resonate strongly with its target audience to drive visitorship, and communicate its brand values of escape, delight and memories, among its other digital and content marketing objectives.

This latest tender comes shortly after Upcycle Communications was recently named the Group's PR agency to oversee PR duties for Singapore and key regional markets. The 12-month retainer sees the agency helming responsibilities such as strategy, media and KOL relations, partnerships, crisis communications, from planning through to execution, for brand and tactical media campaigns. According to the brand, Upcycle Communications was selected partly due to its focus on sustainability, which aligned with the group's strategy as well as Sentosa’s sustainability commitment and Singapore’s 2030 Green Plan.

Before this, the Group also reappointed PHD Singapore in 2016 for media duties. The agency held the account since 2014 and the scope of work includes media strategy, planning, buying, and harnessing digital platforms. The agency had worked with the group from 2014 to 2016 to enhance its brand position then as a casual and vibrant hilltop destination.

