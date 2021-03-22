MCI appoints 3 firms for whole of government media monitoring tender

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) has appointed Meltwater, Isentia and Truescope to provide media monitoring and/or online analytics services for the whole of government. The tender was first called last year and the appointment is for two years, with the option of extending another two.

According to Gebiz, Meltwater was awarded SG$20,580 while Isentia and Truescope were awarded SG$12,264 and SG$9,800 respectively. The three companies will oversee all government agencies, which include all ministries, statutory boards and organs of state. There were 10 firms vying for the account, including Carma Asia, Digimind, Digitas, Happy Marketer, Insightmatrix, and StarHub.

According to the tender document previously seen by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, the appointed vendors are responsible for producing and delivering reports, providing timely and reliable access to data sources, monitoring at least five pre-defined issues, generating crisis and flash reports, as well as providing service support.

On the media monitoring front, vendor reports should minimally provide summaries of how the specified issues were reported in the media, preferably with analysis and listing of article headlines. The reports should also cover both local and foreign media. Meanwhile for online analytics services, vendors should provide reports for both sentiment analysis and social media analysis.

Photo courtesy: 123RF

