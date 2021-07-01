McDonald's makes foray onto LazMall by selling vouchers for Chicken McCrispy

McDonald’s Singapore has made its way onto LazMall with the launch of its new Chicken McCrispy. Under the partnership, McDonald’s is selling vouchers exclusively on its LazMall store for the six piece Chicken McCrispy value bundle. The vouchers can be redeemed at any McDonald’s restaurant selling the new product with the My McDonald’s App.

To drum up hype, Lazada is also giving away limited-edition merchandise that includes a Chicken McCrispy t-shirt and a larger-than-life Chicken Drumstick plushie. The giveaway will happen on its KTHXBUY Weekly Bazaar livestream, Lazada’s Facebook and Instagram channels, as well as SGAG’s Instagram page.

The Chicken McCrispy is permanently added to McDonald’s menu and available at all outlets except McDonald’s Shell Tampines, McDonald’s Shell Hougang, McDonald’s Shell Havelock, McDonald’s Clementi Avenue 3, McDonald’s Parklane and McDonald’s Tampines Kiosk.

This is not Lazada’s first time partnering with an F&B brand to have sell vouchers on LazMall. Its F&B category under LazMall has brands including Jollibean, emicakes, Hey Yogurt, Four Seasons Durians, I Love Taimei, Crave, Ban 313, AONE, and Beppu Menkan, among others.

Aside from food, Lazada has also dabbled in the dating scene by partnering with local matchmaking agency Lunch Actually for a four-part matchmaking series leading up to Valentine's Day this year. Titled "Match me if you can", the campaign combined shopping and entertainment, and allowed audience to purchase various Lunch Actually products and services while being directly involved in interactive content delivered by dating experts through LazLive.

The interactive series featured the journey of two singles who were trying to find a match, and viewers could either follow their dating journey, or submit their own profiles to be matchmade with the featured bachelor and bachelorette. Meanwhile, on the ride hailing front, Lazada also partnered with Comfort DelGro in April to allow shoppers to book rides within the Lazada app. According to Lazada, this allows users to browse and shop uninterrupted all while booking the ride within the app. This move was a first for an eCommerce platform in Singapore and boosts Lazada's offerings and relevant as a one-stop destination for customers' daily needs.

Meanwhile, McDonald's has been making waves in the press recently for its BTS Meal. Eugene Lee, McDonald’s regional director of marketing, Asia, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE previously that compared to other marketing campaigns in the region, the company did not require the same amount of media investment for the BTS meal.

“Due to the organic hype and power of word of mouth, we only needed to spend 30% to 40% of our usual campaign media budgets to garner the same impact,” he added.

