Massive whole of government media tender up for grabs

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) has launched a whole-of-government (WOG) media agency tender. This will result in the appointment of a master media agency as well as a panel of agencies, which will cover collective media buying services to support all government communications efforts.

As seen in a tender document obtained by Marketing, the appointment will cover all government ministries, statutory boards, departments, organs of state. It will also include the National University of Singapore and the Nanyang Technological University of Singapore.

The master media agency appointed will manage the overall planning, coordination, execution and evaluation of media buys across digital and non-digital media platforms across the WOG and manage the individual planning, execution and evaluation of media buys for each government entity.

Meanwhile, MCI is looking to appoint a panel of up to 15 agencies to manage general media buys for the WOG. The length of appointment for both the master media agency and panel of agencies will be for a period of one year, with an option to extend for a maximum of two years.

The scope of work includes planning, coordination, negotiation, buying, and evaluation of effective use of media buys across various forms of government communications efforts on both digital and non-digital media platforms. Media buys include (but are not confined to) government communications efforts.

In 2016, MCI appointed 30 agencies, content creators and media owners to be added to its agency roster. A total of 33 organisations pitched for the tender. The agencies were tasked with creative conceptualisation, planning, execution and media buying services for the WOG.