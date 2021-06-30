LUX demonstrates bold '24-hour long-lasting fragrance' claim with smell expert

Unilever’s LUX has re-launched its Magical Spell body wash via a spot featuring smell expert Laurine Sautour, who is able to identify various smells from the different notes of perfumes to the fragrance of everyday mundane items. Tapping on Sautour’s sense of smell, LUX asks her to distinguish fragrances of six popular body wash brands through a blind smell test.

She was able to detect and identify the scent of the Magic Spell body wash on one out of the six participants even after 24 hours. This experiment showcased the main unique selling point of the Magical Spell body wash, which is its ability to offer long-lasting fragrance of up to 24 hours. The campaign was done in partnership with Wunderman Thompson Singapore and can be seen on digital and eCommerce platforms in China. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to LUX for additional information.

LUX global brand director Swarnim Bharadwaj said fragrance is invisible and so it’s harder to show it in a video format. " With our great collaboration with Wunderman Thompson, we were able to come up with this concept of using a “Smell Expert” to highlight the superiority of our fragrances in a novel, interesting way," Bharadwaj said.

Menawhile, Wunderman Thompson Singapore’s creative director Savio Fonseca said that the agency is always thinking of new ways to enhance and showcase Lux’s product experience”. Therefore, to bring out LUX’s 24-hour long-lasting fragrance bold claim, it decided to create a demonstration involving a super smeller.

Earlier this month, LUX has also recently released a spot championing what it calls "the female gaze" by working with nine out of ten female or female-identifying directors in its films. Also done by Wunderman Thompson, the four-minute-long video uploaded on LUX's YouTube channel showcases the voices of the directors across various regions.

This spot was in line with Unilever's ongoing Unstereotype Alliance launched in 2017, set to eradicate outdated stereotypes in advertising. Unilever has also broadened said initiative with "Act 2 Unstereotype", which seeks to make real, structural changes to the entire marketing process and provoke and integrate more diverse and inclusive thinking across every brand, from advertising production to new product development.

