Louis Vuitton unveils customised jade mahjong set

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton (LV) has added a new offering for its game collection: a mahjong set. According to an Instagram post by lifestyle magazine Elle Taiwan, LV first showcased its mahjong set at its #SavoirFaire Taiwan and the mahjong tiles are reportedly made of jade. A few of its tiles have the shape of Taiwan on it as well. It is added that only 10 mahjong sets are available for sale across Taiwan.

This is not LV's first step into the game collections. Its official website currently sells foosball tables, Jenga sets, billiard tables, as well as a tangram puzzle game. It also has a customised dice set. All of its game collections are customised with its logo and prints. A quick check by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE showed that its mahjong set is not included in its product catalogue.

Customised mahjong sets are not a rare sight among luxury fashion brands. Most recently, Hermès launched its Helios mahjong set valued at SG$ 57,200. Earlier in 2018, Prada also unveiled its own mahjong set, which is wrapped in Saffiano leather and has metal Prada lettering at the front. According to its official website, the product is currently out of stock, but it was originally going at US$3,700.

Besides building its game collection, LV also has footing in the sports scene. Earlier this year, it entered into a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to be the first official Trophy Travel Case provider of the league. This marked LV's first and only partnership with a North American sports league, the press statement said.

The trunk is coated in LV's emblematic Monogram canvas and fitted with traditional brass fixtures. It will house and display The Larry O’Brien Trophy that is presented annually in June to the NBA team that wins The Finals. This comes a few months after LV partnered with video game developer Riot Games for the 2019 League of Legends (LoL) World Championship last September. The collaboration also sees the luxury fashion brand creating a trophy case for LoL's Summoner’s Cup, the trophy awarded to tournament champions.

