Louis Vuitton scores slam dunk with multi-year NBA partnership

Louis Vuitton (LV) has entered into a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to be the first official Trophy Travel Case provider of the league. This marks LV's first and only partnership with a North American sports league, the press statement said.

The trunk is coated in LV's emblematic Monogram canvas and fitted with traditional brass fixtures. It will house and display The Larry O’Brien Trophy that is presented annually in June to the NBA team that wins The Finals. This comes a few months after LV partnered with video game developer Riot Games for the 2019 League of Legends (LoL) World Championship last September. The collaboration also sees the luxury fashion brand creating a trophy case for LoL's Summoner’s Cup, the trophy awarded to tournament champions.

LV and NBA will work together to co-author stories regarding one of sport’s most symbolic trophies and its travel companion. As part of the expansive partnership with the NBA, Louis Vuitton will create an annual limited-edition capsule collection, with details to be announced at a later date.

LV chairman and CEO Michael Burke said both parties are icons and leaders in their respective fields, and the joining of the two promises exciting and surprising moments. “Louis Vuitton has long been associated with the world’s most coveted trophies, and with this iconic partnership the legacy continues – victory does indeed travel in Louis Vuitton!” he added.

Meanwhile, NBA deputy commissioner and COO Mark Tatum said the tradition, heritage and identity of Louis Vuitton create a natural synergy with the NBA, and this partnership provides a unique and befitting way to showcase our championship trophy to fans worldwide.

The NBA and LoL join FIFA World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the America’s Cup as leagues with trophy travel cases designed by LV.