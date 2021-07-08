LinkedIn shapes social media strategy with Golin as global partner

LinkedIn has appointed Golin as its global social media agency partner. In a LinkedIn post, Golin said it will "unpack rich insights" to better understand LinkedIn's members as well as use social listening to create relevant and cultural conversations that matter. The agency will also work with LinkedIn to build engaging communities through attention-grabbing earned-first content, one-on-one dialogues and more.

"Our diverse team of digital specialists around the world looks forward to helping LinkedIn be the most inclusive, engaging and helpful platform for professionals," the agency said. It added that LinkedIn's mission is simple: connect the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to LinkedIn and Golin for comment.

Separately, LinkedIn named Feon Ang as its APAC MD in March. According to her LinkedIn, she officially took over this month, replacing Olivier Legrand who stepped down after nearly a decade. Ang has been with the company since 2013 and is credited with transforming how LinkedIn partners with companies on their talent priorities, especially during the pandemic. Just last month, Golin promoted Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee to chief creative officer for Asia Pacific. He currently champions Golin’s data-driven, earned-first creative ideas to inspire and create change for clients across the region in this newly created role. Based in Singapore, Mukherjee reports to Darren Burns, president, Asia Pacific. Mukherjee continues to lead the data, analytics and content team in Singapore, in addition to his new role.

Photo courtesy: 123RF

