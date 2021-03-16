LinkedIn names new MD as Olivier Legrand steps down

LinkedIn has named Feon Ang, vice president of talent and learning solutions, Asia Pacific as managing director, as Olivier Legrand steps down from the role at the end of June after nearly a decade.

Unlike Legrand who joined LinkedIn in 2012 to lead the Marketing Solutions business for the APAC region and was appointed managing director, APAC in 2016, Ang’s (pictured) background is in talent and learning solutions and she will continue to lead the LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions business for the region. Ang has been with the company since 2013 and is credited with transforming how LinkedIn partners with companies on their talent priorities, especially during the pandemic.

Meanwhile under Legrand’s leadership, LinkedIn’s membership doubled from 100 million to more than 200 million in APAC and the business has grown three-fold. “I’m proud of what we’ve built over the past decade. LinkedIn in APAC today is a thriving community of over 200 million members across more than 10 countries and nine languages in the region who are connecting with each other, building skills, staying informed and finding career opportunities. All of which is more important than ever in light of the pandemic. It feels like the right time for me to pursue my next play,” said Legrand.

He added: “I can’t think of a better leader than Ang, as LinkedIn goes into its next phase of growth. She has incredible passion for our people, our members and our customers as we work towards our vision of creating economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce.”

Ang said: “The pandemic has accelerated digital adoption, and we’re seeing members and customers turn to us more and more. We’ve seen record engagement as our members look to the power of their community and the value we can provide. Companies are also looking to us to help upskill and retrain their workforce amidst a changing business environment. Truly, our vision and mission has never been more relevant. I’m so grateful to Legrand for what he has built and excited to continue this journey with the team, our members and customers.”