LEGO celebrates LGBTQ community with rainbow-coloured model

The LEGO Group is celebrating diversity and inclusivity with its LEGO Everyone is Awesome buildable display model. The set is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community and features 11 monochrome mini figures each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow colour. The set will officially be launched on 1 June to mark the start of Pride Month and is designed by VP, design, Matthew Ashton.

He explained that he wanted to create a model that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love. The set was also a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community within the LEGO Group and amongst the brand’s adult fans.

The Everyone is Awesome set is bold yet simplistic, sending a powerful message while being fun and quirky at the same time, Ashton explained. The team has also made sure to include black and brown colours to represent the broad diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community. At the same time, pale blue, white, and pink were also added to support and embrace the trans community. The purple drag queen was also intentionally added as a clear nod to the fabulous side of the community, Ashton explained.

The set came about because Ashton felt society could be doing more to show support for one another and appreciate one another's differences. Being LGBTQIA+ himself, Ashton knew he needed to make a real statement about love and inclusivity.

"Representation is so important. I think by taking small steps and having products such as 'Everyone is Awesome' out there and people representing the LGBTQIA+ community, it allows everybody to see that things do get better over time and there is a place for everybody. That is what's been so important to me in getting this set out with a message that we can be really proud of," he explained. According to Ashton, this set is not just for the LGBTQIA+ community but also for the allies - parents, siblings, friends, schoolmates, and colleagues.

The LEGO Group currently works with Workplace Pride, Stonewall and Open for Business to help shape strategies to support employees who identify as LGBTQIA+ and allies across the company. It also supports UK-based charity, Diversity Role Models which works to educate children about inclusivity and empathy in order to build supportive and inclusive future generations.

