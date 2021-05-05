MARKETING-INTERACTIVE unveils Adland's Diversity & Inclusion Index

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE is proud to be launching its first regional spotlight on the best case studies of agencies and adtech/martech organisations that have been walking the walk when it comes to promoting and cultivating a diverse and inclusive work culture.

Introducing MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s Adland's Diversity & Inclusion Index (#ADIN)! Through this index, we want to recognise Asia’s change-makers who are pushing the boundaries and cultivating a culture for tomorrow. The index is open to any agency across the region that has D&I initiatives at its core. We welcome your nominations and case studies of D&I initiatives your company for your Asia workforce.

WHAT IS THE INDEX?



A listing of 30 progressive adland businesses across Asia that are leading the way with their diversity and inclusion initiatives, selected by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's editorial board. #ADIN will be the go-to resource for world class benchmarking and information sharing in the region for D&I best practices. The 30 selected entrants will enjoy featured coverage across all MARKETING-INTERACTIVE platforms.



HOW DO I GET ON THE INDEX?



Submit your case study to us by 18 June. Focus on one area per submission. Our final coverage of your corporate success story will incorporate as many areas as you submit.



WHY BE ON THE INDEX?



Show your clients, future employees and the industry at large that you are adapting global best practices to make yours a work place of choice.

Each entry should also focus on the results an initiative (whether regional or national) had on a specific country market. This is because of the unique challenges each country in Asia faces, making it one of the most important context denominators. Companies are welcome to submit more than one entry.

HOW SHOULD ENTRIES LOOK?

We welcome you to define the area of diversity you’d like to address through your nominations. But if you’d like some ideas on initiatives, head over to our website here.

Entries will consist of:

Overview : Give us some background on your company and what you do. When did you start your D&I initiative and what led you to start it? Who was the driving force behind it?

: Give us some background on your company and what you do. When did you start your D&I initiative and what led you to start it? Who was the driving force behind it? Focus area : What is an area that you wanted to zoom in on and address? Why did you choose this area as your D&I initiative? What are some of the problems you saw that you aimed to address?

: What is an area that you wanted to zoom in on and address? Why did you choose this area as your D&I initiative? What are some of the problems you saw that you aimed to address? Initiative : Share with us what was the initiative that you outlined and the process you went through to implement the initiative? How did your leaders play a part to ensure this initiative was welcomed and implemented? What are some of the struggles and triumphs you experienced in the attempt to implement it? How are you ensuring the initiative is sustainable and robust?

: Share with us what was the initiative that you outlined and the process you went through to implement the initiative? How did your leaders play a part to ensure this initiative was welcomed and implemented? What are some of the struggles and triumphs you experienced in the attempt to implement it? How are you ensuring the initiative is sustainable and robust? Outcome: What were the results of the initiative? What benefits have you seen? How did it contribute to a more inclusive culture and workplace? Please use as many references and examples to support your submission

To download the entry guidelines, click here. The entry deadline is 18 June 2021.