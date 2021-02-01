Lazada SG matchmakes consumers to 8 bachelors for CNY and VDay

Lazada Singapore has unveiled an initiative that seeks to matchmake its consumers with eight bachelors, in line with the upcoming festive events Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day. The initiative, titled "Vote to 'win' lengzai", is said to help single consumers to score a date this Valentine's Day, as well as pacify relatives who ask about their relationship statuses during Chinese New Year.

Running from now until 3 February, the initiative calls for consumers to vote for the bachelor of their choice through Lazada's app, and consumers with the highest number of votes will win the date with one of the eight lengzai (which means handsome boy). Each shopper starts with three votes a day, and can earn more than 50 more votes each day by completing tasks such as sharing the initiative with their friends from Lazada's app. The move comes shortly after Lazada also ventured into the matchmaking scene through a partnership with dating firm Lunch Actually. Together, the two companies are launching a four-part matchmaking series leading up to Valentine’s Day. The campaign is said to combine shopping and entertainment, and allows audience to purchase various Lunch Actually products and services while being "directly involved in interactive content" delivered by dating experts through a livestreaming service on the Lazada platform, LazLive.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a Lazada spokesperson said this new initiative, seperate from that with Lunch Actually, aligns with its “shoppertainment” strategy, where it engages customers on the platform through various opportunities. The spokesperson added that by introducing innovative modes of engagement such as voting, completing missions to earn more votes, and culminating in a real date, the platform hopes to excite its shoppers more. Additionally, with Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day around the corner, the spokesperson said "this is a time to celebrate relationship building and recognise its importance". The "Vote to 'win lengzai' initiative is part of Lazada's weekly bazaar initiative, which it launched in partnership with SGAG earlier this month. It will be promoted across social channels on both SGAG and Lazada.

This is not the first time Lazada has put dates up for auction. Earlier in January 2019, its team in Malaysia launched a campaign titled "'Slash' the Leng Chai" that also offered consumers to score a date with an eligible bachelor. The campaign saw consumers spending an afternoon with their "boyfriend" at a reunion luncheon at a nursing home with some senior citizens. The aim of the campaign was to highlight the importance of being with family and counting one's blessings. As many elderly folks living in homes rarely receive visits or leave the home during Lunar New Year, Lazada Malaysia said it hoped to share the love through this initiative by bringing the reunion to them.

"The success of that initiative has shown that shoppers are open to various forms of activities and engagements," Lazada Singapore's spokesperson said, which spurred its Singapore's counterpart to carry out a similar initiative.

Related Articles:

Lazada and Shopee merchants found promoting products with lewd imagery

SK-II partners Lazada for SEA online flagship store

#AsiaeCommerceAwards spills: How partnerships helped Lazada switch up its online shopping game