SGAG says 'KTHXBUY' as it jumps on shoppertainment hype with Lazada tie-up

Singapore digital content producer SGAG has partnered with eCommerce platform Lazada to provide weekly shoppertainment experience for shoppers in Singapore across 12 weeks. Putting a spin on SGAG’s famous catchphrase “KTHXBYE”, the partnership is named “KTHXBUY”, and combines retail and entertainment. This in turn enables SGAG to drive the content-to-commerce strategy at scale as it creates a fun, trendy and entertaining shopping experience for young consumers on the platform.

Running for three months, the campaign will see SGAG featuring distinctive, curated personas and characters in the weekly KTHXBUY episodes on Lazada’s Weekly Bazaar LazLive sessions to heighten the entertainment level for shoppers. The sessions will be hosted by SGAG cast members Maddy and Zina, alongside a weekly special guest. Through the livestreams, the partnership allows viewers to tune in to watch the cast perform, engage and entertain, while grabbing the shopping deals that will come their way.

Beyond the live-stream show, SGAG and Lazada will also be hosting gamified content on the Instagram and TikTok platforms of SGAG and other participating influencers. This series of content will provide voucher codes for shoppers which can be applied and redeemed directly on the Lazada app.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Chua Yuxuan, head of eCommerce and partnerships at SGAG said it will also be collaborating with different influencers to host personalised content that includes individually curated products from a list of brands on their social media channels, which enables the influencers to share and recommend products that they have greater lifestyle affinity with. To amplify the campaign, SGAG will also be developing memes, Instagram Stories, TikTok videos and other short-form videos to raise awareness and drive traffic to the weekly bazaar. Additionally, SGAG and Lazada will be working together to trend-spot across the 12 weeks and develop content that is relevant to the latest online trending topics as and when it happens for greater relevance to the consumers, Chua said. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Lazada for additional information.

According to a press release, this is the first time SGAG has entered a livestream eCommerce partnership beyond a singular campaign, and the first for Lazada with a digital publisher on this scale. The partnership will tap on SGAG’s range of digital products - from live shows, to social content, cast engagement, and research panel evaluations - to provide an integrated digital offering and drive maximum value for Lazada. According to Chua, SGAG chose to partner with Lazada as the two companies have worked together previously, and it thought this to be a good opportunity to further the partnership with a longer three-month partnership.

"SGAG’s audience comprises predominantly Gen Z and Millennials - a consumer group that is generally media-savvy, and whose shopping habits have largely shifted online. Lazada also shares a common desire to connect with these young shoppers, hence this content partnership that includes shoppertainment and eCommerce is a natural extension to further engage the Gen Z and Millennials on the platform," he added. Additionally, the opportunity to do sustained livestream commerce will be a great avenue for SGAG to push its creative boundaries and bring the same level of entertainment to a live audience, whose consumption patterns tend to be more real-time and active.

“This is an exciting partnership for us at SGAG. The convergence of digital content and eCommerce has really taken off in Southeast Asia in the past 12 months. By integrating our suite of content offerings with Lazada's platform and wide range of products, we hope that this partnership will further validate the opportunities between the two pillars of the digital world - content and eCommerce," Chua said.

Shannon Sia, head of partnerships at Lazada Singapore, added that the partnership is a natural fit that plays to the strengths of both SGAG and Lazada, as they share a common desire to connect with young, Millennial shoppers in novel ways. "With SGAG’s hyperlocal appeal and mix of content formats to engage shoppers, we are excited for the elevated shoppertainment fun it will give to Lazada shoppers and SGAG readers," Sia added.

