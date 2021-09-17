Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look inspires brands to get creative on social

Met Gala is known for its outrageous outfits - but none more outrageous that Kim Kardashian who donned a stark black Balenciaga haute couture gown with matching mask and train at this year's Met Gala. Photos of Kardashian's look spread like wildfire online and not missing a beat were brands who trend jacked the Internet sensation. Before we get into what brands got up to, here are some stats.

According to Meltwater, mentions of the Met Gala jumped by 13,397% to 1.1 million compared to the previous week, while mentions of Kardashian alone soared to 17,100, a 6,312% increase compared to the previous week. "Kim Kardashian" was also the most frequently occurring entity online this week, according to Meltwater. Both Meltwater and Truescope revealed that most of the chatter came from Twitter, which had 15,300 conversations, and #metgala had over 10k tweets as of 17 September, 2021.

Here's how brands flexed their creative skills





fave Singapore

fave Singapore used a photo of Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala on its Instagram to promote its cashback services. The photo had the captions "Me when I get a great deal on fave" and "Forgetting to put in my cashback promo code" on Jenner and Kardashian respectively. The Instagram post also said "You can pre-save your promo codes, people. Never miss out on using another promo code again." It worked with JET.AVE agency for the execution.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT1cUFoFONq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Paya Lebar Quarter

Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) stole the limelight with its clever marketing stunt titled "Replicate the Kardashian". The Facebook post shows a photo of an employee decked in black to mimic Kardashian's look, along with close ups on the different pieces of clothing used and where to purchase them at PLQ. It worked with agency PROTOCOL for the execution.

Ryanair

Ryanair joined in on the hype by using a picture of Kardashian's look at the Met Gala. The Twitter post showed Kardashian photoshopped onto the runway, getting on board one of Ryanair's flights. The tweet was captioned "Unlock Kim's full look with #MetGala priority". The airline doubled down on the fun by posting a screenshot of its tweet on its Instagram page, captioned with "There's always a lot of baggage that comes with us, but just like Louis Vuitton baggage, you always want it," - a quote by Kardashian herself from the American reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTyyX6HDGcc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

smöoy Singapore

Frozen yoghurt shop smöoy Singapore used a photo of Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala on its Instagram. The photo had the captions "The heat in Singapore" and "After you send me smöoy" on Kardashian and Jenner respectively. The Instagram post also said "Tag a friend to send you smöoy!" to promote its islandwide delivery service. It worked with JET.AVE agency for the execution.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT15Ns-Pgy0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Sims

The Sims got on board with the fun by reposting a picture edited by a follower on Instagram. The post showed a picture of Kardashian at the Met Gala edited to look like the grim reaper character from The Sims video game. The Sims then captioned the post: "Grim, but make it high fashion".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTz-lqULYQs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Yours

Skincare brand Yours posted a Met Gala photo of Kardashian and one of American fashion model Iman Abdulmajid side by side. The Instagram post by Yours then captioned "My skin before personalised skincare" on Kardashian and "My skin after personalised skincare" on Abdulmajid; to promote its personalised skincare services. It worked with JET.AVE agency for the execution.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT1pzB0hID1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

That's a thumbs up from us!



Have you seen any other executions that made you LOL? Let us know at deepas@marketing-interactive.com!

