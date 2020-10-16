KFC and NTUC FairPrice next to tease Apple's new iPhone

KFC and NTUC FairPrice have also decided to fire shots at Apple’s new iPhone 12. Playing up on the screen size, KFC promoted its latest “Big” news as its Signature Grilled Chicken being back, while adding its “mini” news was to enjoy the new product as a 2 pcs Chicken (Original Recipe / Hot & Crispy) and more for just S$21.95. Cleverly, it added “No pre-order required.”

KFC recently hired Goodstuph as its social media agency following a pitch for a period of one year, during which GOODSTUPH will provide strategic and creative counsel for the KFC brand with regard to social media marketing, while working closely with its newly-appointed lead brand and creative agency, The Secret Little Agency (TSLA).

Meanwhile, NTUC FairPrice also used the hashtag #NotiPhone12 to promote its range of apples with a link to its eCommerce site. On its imagery, it highlighted said “Costs less, tastes better.” No arguments there from us!

The campaign was done NTUC FairPrice's social media agency Socialyse, under Havas Group.

Like KFC, NTUC FairPrice also brought a new creative agency on board this year. It appointed Iris as its creative agency and Hogarth will be handling production work. The pitch first called in November 2019. The agencies Iris and Hogarth were selected with the help of consultants R3.

The outrage online first began as with netizens flooding the Internet with memes about how its latest model is a reincarnate of the iPhone 5 which costs more than SG$1,000. One aspect that caught the attention of many was Apple's latest decision to remove the power adapter and earpods from the iPhone packaging. According to Apple, this was to further reduce carbon emissions and avoid the mining and use of precious materials. It explained that doing so will enable smaller and lighter packaging, and allows for 70% more boxes to be shipped on a pallet.

But brands had a field day with the uproar. Yesterday, Popeyes Singapore did a comparison between its fried chicken and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, saying that with the same amount of money, you can buy one iPhone 12 Pro Max or 514 pieces of fried chicken. Meanwhile, Xiaomi also teased Apple in a Twitter post which said: "Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the Mi10TPro."

