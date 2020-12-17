JOLT Digital hits refresh on brand to better reflect proposition and values

JOLT Digital has undergone a brand refresh, working with branding consultancy KOUSAH&CO over a period of six weeks to undertake a three-step process. Both teams had a strategic working session following an immersion of brand and collaterals to define the brand blueprint before moving on to working on the creative phase. The creative phase was also completed swiftly, with one out of three concepts being chosen, refined, and finalised across key touchpoints before creating JOLT Digital's brand guidelines.

KOUSAH&CO was appointed in late August to help JOLT Digital build a stronger brand presentation that is more reflective of its proposition and values. The project is also a result of KOUSAH&CO’S "Get Branded By Design" package for SMEs. JOLT Digital and KOUSAH&CO declined to reveal the monetary value of the rebranding.

JOLT Digital's founder and CEO Sebastien Lepez told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that KOUSAH&CO began the process by extracting all the information about JOLT Digital. This included the gap JOLT Digital fulfills in the market, the vision, the mission and his personal story as well the starting point that marked the creation of JOLT Digital.

"KOUSAH&Co was very good at extracting all this information and articulating it in the new visual identity and brand guidelines. What was important for me is that JOLT's proposition remained intact therefore we spent a lot of time at this initial phase of listening and understanding," he added.

Moving forward, Lepez said JOLT Digital will continue to leverage KOUSAH&CO as it understands the ins and outs of the agency and is able to work in sync with JOLT Digital. The rebranding comes as JOLT Digital grew its team to seven individuals and bolstered its strategy capability with the hiring of industry veteran Jonathan Ng. It also developed its proprietary technology which is said to redefine media planning centred around ROI.

When asked about his plans for 2021, Lepez said expansion was among them. "We want to help more clients game-change their digital marketing which other agencies cannot do. True game-changing, not the 'wrapping' of the proposition but what can really impact brands and make them grow! We also have the ambition to raise funds to expand faster and serve more clients all around Asia," he added.

Meanwhile, Emily Kousah, founder of KOUSAH&CO, said it is particularly proud of this rebrand for JOLT Digital. “We helped distill its business offer into a clear brand blueprint and then built a strong identity and brand world from that. It is a fabulous agency and are pioneering for change in a world of media agency same-ness. So much so that we decided to put the idea of ‘game-changing’ into the heart of their identity and strapline," she explained.

Separately, KOUSAH&CO also completed a rebrand for Camel Nuts which was prompted by a few factors: mounting competition, lack of brand loyalty with new consumers, and the brand's aging loyalist consumer base despite its desire to bring in a new generation of consumers.

