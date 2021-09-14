JLL hands global CMO reins to former SAP brand marketing chief

Real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) has appointed Siddharth Taparia as its global CMO. Taparia (pictured) was SAP's former SVP and global head of brand and experience marketing. In this new role, he is responsible for the company's global marketing strategy and will oversee all marketing activities worldwide.

Taparia's background in leading commercially driven marketing teams in large, globally matrixed organisations enables him to bring together JLL's marketing talent across the globe, said JLL CEO, Christian Ulbrich. Ulbrich added that Taparia's background also allows him to focus on JLL's purpose of shaping the future of real estate for a better world.

"As the real estate industry evolves in response to macro trends including rising capital allocations, sustainability, technology transformation and increasing commercial real estate outsourcing, Siddharth’s proven success as an innovator and strategic marketer will be instrumental in positioning JLL’s full capabilities to the market," explained Ulbrich. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for additional information on Taparia's new role.

Prior to JLL, Taparia accumulated more than 12 years of experience in SAP. During his time there, his team was responsible for driving awareness and contributing to the digital demand generation which includes, digital media, advertising, sponsorships, digital programming and content, global events and experience centres. He was also tasked with growing the SAP brand. Prior to his role of SVP, Taparia was the VP, head of M&A and strategic marketing initiatives for five years and senior director, business analytics product and solution marketing for four years.

To date, he has held several leadership positions across marketing, strategy, consulting, product management, and mergers and acquisitions. According to his LinkedIn, Taparia has proven expertise in collaborating with cross-functional teams to develop and execute marketing strategy and deliver market share expansion.

Taparia said he looks forward to the opportunity of working with JLL's leaders and marketing teams around the world, and aims to grow the company's brand equity and its ability to connect with clients to achieve shared success. "JLL’s opportunity to have an outsized impact on delivering workplace flexibility and technology-enabled commercial real estate and sustainability solutions has never been greater," he explained.

Separately, JLL appointed Havas for its global brand strategy and creative duties in July this year. The appointment ends in June 2022. Havas is responsible for defining JLL’s brand strategy and creative platforms, with local execution and adaptation in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and EMEA led by the network’s Singapore, New York, and London offices.

