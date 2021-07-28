JLL hands Havas keys to global brand and creative accounts

JLL has appointed Havas for global brand strategy and creative duties for a year until June 2022 following a pitch ran by Flock Associates. Havas will be responsible for defining JLL’s brand strategy and creative platforms, with local execution and adaptation in Asia Pacific, the Americas, and EMEA led by the network’s Singapore, New York and London offices.

Havas will also be responsible for helping JLL identify market opportunities and innovative ways to showcase its brand and purpose, including its technology and sustainability platforms. According to JLL, the approach will emphasise consistency, operational efficiency, and continuous improvement. Work will commence immediately. Gyro previously worked with JLL.

When asked why Havas was chosen, its spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the agency stood out because of its shared values when it comes to both sustainability and talent. "The team had great chemistry from the beginning, but also shared a point of view on JLL’s purpose work and creative platform that was both distinctive and timely given the cultural nuances of the world today," the spokesperson added.

Lewis Woodward, JLL's global head of brand and communications, said the appointment is "a significant step forward in JLL’s brand journey". During the pitch process, Woodward said it became clear that the Havas team truly understands JLL's market, ambition, and the opportunity for JLL to differentiate ourselves using new ways to engage with audiences. "We believe Havas will be an excellent partner to help us drive our purpose forward with our clients, employees, and communities around the world," he added.

Meanwhile, Havas New York CEO, Laura Maness, said: "JLL and Havas are both companies committed to making a meaningful difference, so we’re incredibly excited to bring JLL’s purpose to life."

Last month, JLL said in its Global Sustainability Report 2020 that 35% of its global workforce are women and about US$7.7 million and 7,959 days of employee time had been contributed to community causes. Moving forward, it aims to increase employee time in the community to 23,500 days by the end of 2023.

In 2020, JLL aimed to reduce emissions by 2034 and also committed to net zero emissions from its own buildings by 2030. That same month, it also named Kylie Kendrick to the newly created role of COO, reporting to CEO Christian Ulbrich. She is responsible for driving efficiency through robust and disciplined operational processes. In her role, Kendrick has direct oversight for several of JLL's corporate functions, including audit, legal and compliance and sourcing and procurement.

Photo courtesy: 123RF

