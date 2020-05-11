Former J&J marketer Richa Goswami resurfaces at HSBC

Former Johnson & Johnson (J&J)'s global head of digital Richa Goswami has returned to HSBC as the global head of customer and international, wealth and personal banking. She was previously with the bank for over a decade, last helming the role of SVP, global wealth management at HSBC Hong Kong from 1997 to 2009.

With HSBC, Goswami was based in markets such as New York, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Some of the leadership positions she held include chief marketing and proposition officer, vice president, digital banking and propositions, and others. She then left HSBC to join Standard Chartered, and stayed for four years.

Goswami was last with J&J for five years and five months, and exited the company last month. She was promoted to take on the global head of digital remit last year in June. Prior to that, she was handed the newly created role of global head of content, creative excellence and digital platforms. According to her LinkedIn, Goswami was tasked to lead the digital transformation for the consumer business globally, as well as manage teams that will shape and execute the company’s disruption agenda on technology, partnerships, innovation and marketing. Goswami also helped to build digital IQ, creatives, and content for J&J.

During her time with J&J, she has held various leadership roles. She was formerly APAC head of digital for consumer healthcare businesses where she was responsible for J&J's brands in categories such as Baby, Beauty, Oral care, OTC and Compromised skin. Goswami also oversaw the company's hiring and setting up digital teams across 25 markets in APAC. She also managed the company's digital strategy, digital marketing across over 100 brands. This includes websites, CRM, eCommerce platforms, analytics, mobile, social and innovation.

In addition, Goswami was also responsible for the brand's digital platforms and partnerships with social giants such as Facebook and Google. Goswami has yet to respond to Marketing's queries on her new role.

Related articles:

The Futurist: Cracking the Millennial code

People don’t buy the products you create, they buy the stories you tell

Is going ethnic a new trend for marketers in the beauty industry?