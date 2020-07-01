INEOS Automotive picks EASTWEST PR for SEA remit

New British start-up vehicle manufacturer INEOS Automotive has appointed independent agency EASTWEST Public Relations to lead communication service activities across SEA, with key markets being Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. As the appointed agency, EASTWEST PR will drive awareness for INEOS Automotive by offering strategy and planning and through media relations, content creation, digital services and events across the SEA market.

Marketing efforts of EASTWEST PR include the launch of a newsletter, “Cognition”, the “Speakpr podcast” and “Speakpr mastermind”, in order to share more information about public relations and international marketing. The current clients of EASTWEST Public Relations include SWM International, Rosti, Tech Data, MWS, and Queens University of Belfast and collaborations with UK agencies PFPR and CubanEight.

The announcement comes as EASTWEST PR successfully completes 25 years in Asia, after having established the company in Singapore 25 years ago in June. The privately-held agency was founded in Singapore by international PR pioneer Jim James exactly 25 years back, servicing B2B clients, subsequently expanding into China and India. The agency has worked for over 500 clients and worked in every Asian country according to the press release by EASTWEST PR.

Separately, INEOS Automotive is designing and developing a utilitarian four-wheeled vehicle, the Grenadier, for sale around the world. With more than 200 engineers tasked to build the vehicle, production of the Grenadier is due to begin in late 2021 in Bridgend, Wales, with a sub-assembly facility in Estarreja, Portugal. Customer deliveries across the globe will follow in 2022.

