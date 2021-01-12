IKEA Southeast Asia and Ikano Centres call for separate media pitches

IKEA has called for a Southeast Asia media pitch covering Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. The appointment is for three years in each of the markets and the agency will manage media buying for online and offline media. The incumbent on the Southeast Asia account is Vizeum which was appointed in 2015. Head of marketing for IKEA Southeast Asia, Nigel Richardson, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it is tendering the media buying account in each of its markets and the company is open to having one agency cover more than one market. "We aim to secure the best service in each of the markets," he added.

According to Richardson, there will be a shortlisting process based on the initial request for information (RFI) and credentials, and there is no upper or lower limit on the number of shortlisted respondents. "We will shortlist based on the merits of the individual responses," he said. On whether there is a possibility of having more than once agency being chosen, Richardson said only a single agency will be selected for each market or across markets.

Last November, IKEA pushed out a regional brand film reflecting the evolution of home as the centre of life. The film features multiple spaces in homes that have been transformed for different functions of people's lives during this pandemic. In April, it rolled out a film made entirely from home to thank everyone who is staying home and playing their part to keep the world safe amidst the COVID-19 situation. Meanwhile, it also showcased its diversity and knack at fashion with the EFTERTRÄDA streetwear and accessories collection launched last December. The streetwear campaign involved a guerilla-style photo shoot around Chinatown featuring talents in their 70s.

At the same time, Ikano Centres, the shopping centre arm anchored by IKEA Southeast Asia, has also called for a media pitch covering Malaysia. Andrew Yeoh, head of marketing (shopping centre), told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the appointment will be for two years with the opportunity to extend for another.

The agency will handle media buying and planning duties for the two countries. UM currently manages media duties in Malaysia. The pitch is currently in the RFI stage and agencies are expected to be shortlisted for the RFP in the next two to three weeks. Yeoh told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that he is looking for an agency with strategic leadership, publisher negotiating power, and one with an innovative, challenger mindset. The appointed agency is also expected to have honest and transparent dealings as well as partnership values.

Ikano Centres currently has five shopping malls under its purview - IPC Shopping Centre, MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Toppen Shopping Centre, and Batu Kawan Shopping Centre - all of which are in Malaysia. It also operates the Megabangna mall in Thailand. It got consumers bobbing their heads to the beat in 2019 with a hip hop music video produced in line with the launch of Toppen Shopping Centre in Johor. The campaign revolved around the theme of "JEles Ek" and the song was performed by native Johoreans - rapper Joe Flizzow and singer Joyce Chu, with music composed by Alif of Magic Potions. Ikano Centres also aimed to shed light on the diversity and uniqueness of Malaysia during last year's Merdeka and Malaysia Day through its #KitaDLL campaign, which encouraged Malaysians to redefine and reimagine what “Dan Lain-Lain” means to them. Meanwhile, its 2020 Raya film featured a TikTok integration and dance challenge, as well as a brand film featuring three elder generation "Toks" who give advice to their younger generation family members to help keep family and cultural traditions alive.

Photo courtesy: 123RF

