IKEA SG embraces bags with misprint, sells it as 'limited edition' products

IKEA Singapore strikes again turning its typing blunder into a limited edition product. On its KLAMBY reusable cloth bag, the furniture retailer misspelt its website, printing "www.ikea.co.sg" instead of "www.ikea.com.sg". Instead of disposing the misprinted bags, IKEA decided to own up to its mistake and proceed with placing the bags on sale at its retail outlets. In a description in store, the furniture retailer came clean about its error through a description tag for the product. The in-store tag read "KLAMBY. LIMITED UNIQUE ALAMAK..." followed by the phrase "At IKEA, it's OK to make a mistake". Through the description, IKEA explained that while it recognises that it has printed the wrong website address, it did not scrap the products because it is reusable and is now considered "limited edition" goods.

A quick check by the MARKETING-INTERACTIVE team also saw IKEA using the misprinted bags as its product images on its website.

In a conversation with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a spokesperson from IKEA said the mistake was made due to an internal oversight in the global offices, and it still proceeded to sell the bag as it will be a waste to throw out thousands of reusable bags in perfect condition. The spokesperson added that this move is in line with IKEA's DNA to care for the planet and use resources carefully to leave a cleaner, healthier planet to the generations to come.

"Mistakes happen and at IKEA, we believe in being forthcoming about it," the spokesperson said, adding that IKEA is also a brand that laughs at its own mistakes. By continuing to sell the misprinted bags, the brand hopes that customers can give a perfectly new bag "a second chance" and consider it for its eco-friendly reusable function. The brand also chose to position the bag as "limited edition" has it has never printed a wrong URL on its products before, so the bags are truly one-of-a-kind. Additionally, IKEA wanted to take a light-hearted approach and have some fun with its blunder.

Commenting on the approval process, the spokesperson said IKEA has a four-eye principle check internally where at least two co-workers work on it, check and sign off, before design goes into production.

This is not the first time IKEA has turned a mistake into a marketing stunt. Last year, it made a gaffe in Bahrain when a Twitter user spotted a billboard with the words "Create your perfect night's sleep” written in English, and below was the Arabic copy which allegedly read "Same text but in Arabic". Nonetheless, the home furnishing brand took the mistake in its stride, eventually changing the ad copy to "This is what happens when you don't get good sleep. Enjoy your perfect sleep."

Late last year, IKEA also turned heads when the retailer launched its first-ever branded apparel collection titled "EFTERTRADA" featuring elder folks as its models for this new fashion line. By doing so, IKEA sought to communicate the idea of “style for all” with its streetwear range under its EFTERTRÄDA collection. The collection offers simple aesthetic with minimalistic designs, and includes water bottles, t-shirts, bath towels and hoodies in white, accented by IKEA’s signature blue and yellow logo.

