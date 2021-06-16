Grab's regional marketing lead shifts focus to sustainability in new role

Grab's regional head, marketing strategy (GrabFood and GrabMart) and social impact, Iris Chang (pictured), has been appointed director of social impact and sustainability. In her previous role which she took on in 2019, Chang led the social impact strategy for environmental sustainability to livelihoods and drive smart city solutions, her LinkedIn said. She was also responsible for driving merchant and consumer marketing for GrabFood and GrabMart. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Grab for additional information on Chang's new role.

Before that, Chang was the regional head of marketing strategy, GrabFood and country head of marketing, Malaysia in 2018. In that role, she was responsible for growth, partnership and branding strategies for Malaysia and the region, covering six markets, her LinkedIn said. She was also involved with the "Never miss a meal" GrabFood campaign in 2020, when Grab pledged kits including 6000 meals and hygiene kits to equip Action Against Hunger for preliminary relief operations for the victims of the Taal Volcano then. Chang was eventually succeeded by Hassan Alsagoff as country head of marketing, Malaysia.

Prior to her time at Grab, Chang was at YTL Communications as senior manager of product marketing, mass consumer in 2014, manager of product marketing, mass consumer in 2013, and assistant manager for product marketing in 2012, her LinkedIn said.

She also worked as planner marketing, customer lifecycle management at Celcom Axiata, and planner, supply chain management at Toyota Motor Corporation. Separately, the ride-hailing company also made a slew of senior appointments to bolster its GrabAds unit. It brought on board David Baser as head of advertising and personalisation technology; Ashu Mathura as head of product, ads at Grab; Margaret Chang, as the regional head of small and mid-sized business (SMB); and Dave Yang as the regional head of direct sales organisation for GrabAds. According to Grab, they are responsible for broadening the presence of GrabAds, across Southeast Asia to become a full-funnel advertising solutions provider.

Meanwhile, Grab is also on the hunt for a country marketing head in Indonesia. The ideal candidate should have at least 10 years of experience in strategic planning and execution. According to the LinkedIn job post, the appointed candidate role will be responsible for strategising and executing country marketing plans across Grab’s different businesses including transport, food, groceries, deliveries, financial services and any new businesses it will launch in the future. Managing a team of marketers, including PR, digital marketing, social media, CRM, partnerships and creative, will also fall under the responsibilities of this role.

