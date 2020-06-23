Gojek to cut 430 jobs as it sunsets GoLife and GoFood Festivals

Weeks after Grab’s announcement of cuts, fierce competitor Gojek is now said to be cutting its headcount by 9%, resulting in 430 employees being laid off. According to numerous reports, the company is said to be shutting down “non-core verticals” such as GoLife, which offers home massages and cleaning services, and physical food business GoFood Festivals.

Those affected are said to receive at least four weeks of salary with additional four weeks’ pay for each year served. According to The Straits Times, retrenched employees will also be given health insurance scheme extension, and outplacement support and be allowed to keep their laptops.

In a series of townhalls to staff, employees were informed that the company will be focusing on transport, payments and food delivery, in response to the pandemic. Earlier this month, Gojek brought on board Facebook and PayPal to join the likes of Google and Tencent to its roster of investors in its most recent fund raising exercuse. This new investment aimed to support Gojek’s mission to boost Southeast Asia’s digital economy, with a focus on growing payments and financial services in the region. Gojek declined to comment on the size of investment.

In March this year, Gojek’s co-CEOs Andre Soelistyo and Kevin Aluwi promised to donate 25% of their annual salary over the next 12 months to a newly-created support fund for its driver partners and merchants. Named the "Gojek Partner Support Fund", the fund aims to support Gojek's drivers, merchants and other partners whose income has been adversely affected by economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a similar move, Grab announced last week that it will be cutting its workforce by about 360, representing 5% of its employees. The company declined to comment if the marketing team is impacted and the markets hardest hit, when asked by Marketing.

Moving forward, the company will also be sunsetting some non-core projects, consolidating functions for greater efficiency, and right-sizing teams to better match changing business needs given the external environment. However, it is doubling-down on delivery verticals and has redeployed its staff to meet the increased customer demand for deliveries. Grab declined to comment on which projects it will be sunsetting.