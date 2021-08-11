Gojek rides off with new SG marketing lead

Gojek has named Mario Alvin (pictured) as its new head of marketing for Singapore leading brand marketing and creative. Alvin has about 10 years of brand building and strategic planning experience and was previously head of global transport marketing planning, POI and activation at Gojek based in Jakarta. He reports to Amanda Parikesit, head of global transport marketing at Gojek and Lien Choong Luen, general manager of Gojek Singapore.

Alvin will define the long-term brand and marketing strategy for Gojek Singapore. Through insights-based marketing campaigns, he is responsible for supporting in driving the company’s next wave of growth and market share in the on-demand transport category. He also leads the development of capabilities in the Gojek Singapore marketing team across digital, brand, CRM and creative channels. Beyond this, Alvin will also help to determine the company’s long-term holistic consumer acquisition and retention strategy, alongside collaborating with Gojek’s local and global leadership teams on the company’s business strategies.

Alvin seeks to help realise and further amplify the positive social impact that Gojek brings to stakeholders across its ecosystem, contributing to sustainable societal good in Singapore. According to Gojek, its existing vaccine voucher campaign, which provides free or discounted rides to and from vaccination sites for all users in Singapore, demonstrates the company’s commitment to its corporate social responsibility and is another step towards realizing this vision, the spokesperson added.

Alvin's appointment follows Gojek's previous call for a marketing head earlier this February, after the previous head of marketing for Singapore, Archishman Ramasubramanian, moved on to take on the role of head of global demand, strategy and planning, transport group.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he first joined Gojek Indonesia in 2018 as its head of transport marketing strategic planning, before he was promoted to his previous role at the start of this year. Prior to working at Gojek, Alvin spent approximately a decade with Indonesian tobacco company Sampoerna as well as its parent company Philip Morris International. Over the years, he has amassed experience in various roles such as associate brand manager and strategic planning marketing manager, among others. When he was working at Philip Morris from 2016 to 2017, Alvin was based in Hong Kong and held positions such as brand manager and manager of portfolio strategy and development for the Marlboro and Parliament brands, before returning to Sampoerna in Indonesia in 2018 and subsequently joining Gojek.

Recently, Gojek launched a new creative initiative where it introduced its streetwear-inspired "One-Sleevie". Building on said voucher campaign, the single-sleeve limited edition t-shirt is a nod to the Singapore government's recommendation to wear a sleeveless shirt on the day of your vaccine appointment. Aimed at encouraging more people to take up the vaccine, particularly younger members of the population, the campaign is a playful extension of Gojek’s ongoing efforts to remove barriers to vaccine access.

Related articles:

Gojek hunts for a new head of marketing for Singapore

Gojek forays into streetwear with 'One-Sleevie' to encourage vaccination

Gojek SG taps on influencer marketing to push vaccination ride promotion

Telkomsel injects additional US$300m into Gojek to explore more digital opportunities

Gojek integrates digital bank Jago as in-app cashless payment method

Former Gojek marketing SVP Monita Moerdani joins DANA Indonesia



