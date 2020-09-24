Giant overhauls brand logo, invests SG$17m in price reductions bracing for tough times

Giant has unveiled a new brand logo, swapping out its iconic green and yellow colour for lime green and changing its font. The new logo comes as Giant embarked on an extensive refresh across its 53 stores in Singapore. It has also added colour and warmth to its stores and introduced more than two thousand new products across fresh foods and groceries, live seafood, loose rice, pulses and nuts, and a new bakery offering named Dollar Zone. Giant declined to reveal the cost of the rebranding. Marketing has reached out to Giant for additional information on the brand refresh.

Additionally, the brand is also investing up to SG$17 million in price reductions for hundreds of everyday essentials. According to Giant, these are not promotions but rather long-term price reductions on products that matter most to customers. This investment follows the result of Giant’s research on what matters most to customers, which is fresh and quality products at great value, as well as a positive shopping experience.

Dairy Farm CEO of Southeast Asia, Chris Bush, said this is its "largest single investment" in lower prices in over a decade. "We have listened and acted on what our customers have told us on what matters most to them in these tough times - lower prices, better quality fresh food and an improved shopping experience," he added. Besides offering lower prices, Bush added that it is also working hard to improve store operations and hygiene standards, product availability and service levels. "We remain committed to continuously improving to serve our customers the best we can, because we understand the importance of providing our customers with a better store experience. Because we know that “it’s the little things that make a Giant difference!”

Giant operates in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia and is under the Dairy Farm Group which oversees a number of well-known brands across five divisions - grocery retail, convenience stores, health and beauty, home furnishings, restaurants and other retailing. Other brands under the group include 7-Eleven, Wellcome, Mannings, IKEA and Maxim's.

Meanwhile, the price reductions by Giant come a few months after NTUC FairPrice announced in June that it will continue to hold prices of 100 housebrand everyday essentials until 31 December this year. The 100 items are popular daily essentials and include groceries such as rice, oil, beverages and poultry, as well as batteries, toiletries and household cleaners. The initiative was first launched in March 2019 and would have run for 15 months until 30 June.

