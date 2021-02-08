Geometry Global's Jane Perry heads to Amazon Web Services

Jane Perry has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) as emerging market lead, Asia Pacific and Japan. Perry (pictured) was previously director of global accounts, Asia Pacific, at Geometry Global, first joining the agency in 2017 as MD, Singapore, according to her LinkedIn. She was promoted to the Asia Pacific role in 2019 to boost its global client initiative across the region, while also overseeing the Singapore operations.

Last November, WPP merged Geometry and VMLY&R to form VMLY&R Commerce, bringing together more than 11,000 employees across 80 countries worldwide. VMLY&R COMMERCE is said to be central to VMLY&R network’s total brand and customer experience offering. It unifies client strategies around commerce to drive both brand equity and conversion.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Geometry's spokesperson said Perry made the decision based on her personal career progression, prior to the merger with VMLY&R.

"With the agencies now coming together as one, we are in the process of integrating teams to provide holistic, end-to-end services to our clients, guiding them through brand experience, transformation and commerce. The combined entity will be led by Preethi Sanjeevi, MD, VMLY&R Singapore," the spokesperson added.

Sanjeevi said the team is grateful to Perry for leading the growth of Geometry and the diversification of Geometry’s client portfolio into a vast array of new industries and sectors. Under her leadership, the agency managed a number of local, regional and global client accounts and winning multiple industry awards, Sanjeevi added. "We look forward to growing her legacy with dedication to both old clients and new, and wish her the best in her future endeavours," she said. AWS declined to comment on MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's query.

Prior to Geometry Global, she was with The Client Relationship Consultancy Group for more than two years as MD, Asia. In her LinkedIn, Perry said CRC works with marketing and ad agencies worldwide to help monitor and strengthen the health of their client-agency relationships. She has also helmed leadership roles at FITCH and BBDO in Singapore, working for two years and more than three years respectively in the agencies.

Perry also has experience in the Malaysia and Australia markets, having worked as regional retail marketing director at Arc Worldwide in Malaysia in 2006 and regional business development director at TMD Asia in 2004, her LinkedIn said.

Separately, Amazon witnessed a change of guard last week, with CEO of AWS Andrew Jassy taking over Jeff Bezos as the latter transitions to the role of executive chair in the third quarter. Jassy has been with the company since 1997 and launched AWS in 2006. The unit reported a 28% revenue growth during the fourth quarter of last year.

Related articles:

Geometry Singapore promotes MD Jane Perry to drive global client initiatives

Geometry Global Singapore names Jane Perry managing director

WPP agencies Geometry and VMLY&R join forces to unveil VMLY&R COMMERCE

Analysis: What Amazon's leadership change signals to the market