Geneco takes an unconventional route handing out vege seeds this National Day

Electricity retailer Geneco has launched a campaign titled "#ToOurFutureGenerations", in line with National Day. As part of the campaign, Geneco will be collaborating with one of its partners for its "ChangeMakersSG" project, Cultivate Central, to distribute micro-green kits to its existing customers and a total of 550 green kits will be distributed on a first come first serve basis, in line with the theme of Singapore’s 55th birthday.

Each kit will contain various vegetable seeds, which can be grown into a mini garden at home, and aims to foster a lifestyle of sustainability and growing your own food.

Alex Chan, head of marketing at Geneco, said: “While we celebrate the nation's 55th birthday, let's also remind ourselves what it took us to be here and remember that we can continue to power through for another 55 years to come. With this campaign, we hope our fellow Singaporeans can join us to take action today to leave a brighter legacy for our future generations.”

The campaign also aims to rally Singaporeans in a spirit of hope and humanity through a video which has been posted on both Geneco’s Instagram and Facebook pages. The video will showcase Singapore being built up in the past 55 years. It also urged Singaporeans to remember that as the nation continues to progress for the next 55 years, the future generations depend on their actions today.

Additionally, Geneco will be showcasing stories and messages of various individuals, covering the issues of environmental conservation, charity work, and other topics. The stories will feature these individuals’ messages for the future, and the choices and actions they have chosen now to secure a promising future for coming generations. For its first story, Geneco featured a nurse with an encouraging message to future nurses out there.

In a statement to Marketing, a spokesperson from Geneco said it is looking to feature the stories of six different profiles across two weeks. It is planning to schedule three profiles per week, with the final profile to be posted on 7 August. The content from the campaign will also be shared on Geneco's LinkedIn account, and also being disseminated through its e-marketing channels.

The spokesperson added that the campaign aims to power positivity amongst Singaporeans. "Through an open letter approach to the future, we hope to encourage Singaporeans to look back at the choices and decisions made to bring us to where we are, whilst considering our hopes and dreams for the future, inspiring our community to consider more carefully how their actions today will impact the reality of tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

Last month, Geneco launched its social campaign, #PowerTheChange, which was aimed to encourage Singaporeans to embrace the values of gratitude, compassion and kindness amid scenarios where negativity may typically prevail. In a similar move, the campaign was fronted by a video which featured Singaporeans showing moments of strength and positivity shown within the community amidst COVID-19. Geneco also profiled different individuals to share their life stories on both its Facebook and Instagram pages. The stories revolved around challenges the the individuals faced in life, and how they chose to remain positive and power kindness, progress, and compassion.

