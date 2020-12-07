Garena's Free Fire game taps Cristiano Ronaldo as global brand ambassador

Free Fire, the first self-developed game by Garena, has appointed Cristiano Ronald as its global brand ambassador. The partnership aims to build on Free Fire's strategy to continuously bring exciting content for all users worldwide to enrich, engage, and inspire users to battle in their own styles while having fun along the way. Users can now play as Cristiano Ronaldo in the game, in an all-new character called Chrono. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Sea Group for additional information on the partnership.

Ronaldo said it is a great feeling having not only a character in Free Fire modelled after him, but also having the whole universe within the game changing along it. "The Garena team has worked into the game tons of new features and elements for Operation Chrono. I hope Free Fire players all over the world are just as excited as I am," he added.

Meanwhile, Free Fire producer Harold Teo, said Ronaldo is a role model for many and being able to collaborate with him and present him to all players worldwide "is truly exciting". At the same time, CEO of football sponsorship agency SportQuake, Matt House, said the partnership is not only exciting for fans of Ronaldo and Free Fire, but also for the wider sports and gaming industry.

"The amount of planning, creativity and detail that has gone into making Chrono is just amazing and is really exciting for Free Fire players. This partnership demonstrates the endless possibilities for both industries," he said. SportQuake was among the parties involved in bringing the partnership to life.

Garena is under Sea Group, which also owns Shopee. Ronaldo was previously Shopee's regional ambassador for a year after being appointed last August. He worked with the eCommerce platform on a wide range of initiatives, beginning with the 9.9 Super Shopping Day. in 2019, the footballer also fronted a blood advocacy campaign known as "BE THE 1" by the Singapore Red Cross, who is a strong advocate of blood donation. He first gave blood when he was 24 years old after seeing his teammate struggle to get bone marrow donations for his son.

