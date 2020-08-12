FrieslandCampina picks new global digital and marketing director as Arthur Law exits

Multinational dairy company FrieslandCampina has appointed Nathalie Brochand as its new global digital and marketing director for its business group Specialised Nutrition. In her role, Brochand (pictured left) is tasked to lead the integrated global marketing and digital team at FrieslandCampina Specialised Nutrition. She is currently based in France, and reports to Berndt Kodden, president of FrieslandCampina Specialised Nutrition.

Brochand takes over Arthur Law (pictured right), who will be leaving the company after six years. According to Law's LinkedIn profile, he joined the company as international marketing director, before taking on the role of global marketing director in 2018. In a statement to Marketing, a spokesperson from FrieslandCampina said Law has been instrumental in leading and building the FRISO brand to where it is today. The spokesperson also said that Law has, in recent years, been the driving force behind the acceleration of the Specialised Nutrition innovation calendar. Marketing has reached out to Law for a statement.

Brochand first joined FrieslandCampina in February 2020 as global digital director. She comes with over 20 years of professional experience in marketing and digital in Asia and Europe. Prior to joining FrieslandCampina, she helmed the role of senior vice president, marketing and digital, at Kronenbourg (a subsidiary of the Carlsberg Group) where she led the company’s digital transformation.

Before that, she took on various roles in the dairy and baby nutrition branches of Danone. This includes the roles of Asia Pacific regional vice president of marketing and digital, where Brochand was involved in the integration and leadership plan of the Danone's baby nutrition division, as well as senior business advisor for strategic projects Asia Pacific and marketing director. She started her career in Unilever.

Kodden said the brand is pleased to have Nathalie join the team with her "vast marketing and digital experience" in its category. "With this transformation, we further support the accelerating digitisation of our business through our brands, leveraging the rapidly evolving consumer journey where the line between online and offline is becoming increasingly blurred," he added.

Last year saw FrieslandCampina appointing various agencies for its media and digital duties in the Southeast Asia region. In October, it appointed Havas Media as its media agency in Singapore. This came after a pitch process and the appointment is for two years. Havas Media is responsible for all media planning and buying as well as support the brand’s digital performance strategy for Friso brands only.

The diary company has also appointed Mindshare as its integrated media agency for the Malaysia market in August. Mindshare is responsible for integrated strategic planning and buying for FrieslandCampina brands which includes Dutch Lady, Friso Gold and others. The scope of the pitch however, excluded the digital portion of FrieslandCampina’s infant nutrition brands.

Meanwhile earlier in April, FrieslandCampina Indonesia picked Axiata Digital's integrated digital marketing business, ada, for a period of two years covering data-driven digital media planning and implementation. As part of the appointment, ada is tasked to deliver an "audience-first strategy" for FrieslandCampina’s different brands, including Frisso, Frisian Flag, Yes! and Omela.

