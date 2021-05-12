Former SingPost SVP charged for resume fabrication

The Singapore court has charged a former senior VP at Singpore Post (SingPost) for fabricating job application documents which resulted in the company handing him a monthly salary of S$15,000 for more than four years. Moreover, the accused also attempted to procure SG$1 million in bribes from a contractor, after he secured the SVP position of the company.

A SingPost spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE it was alerted to Liang An Wey's activities by the relevant authorities back in 2017. "[SingPost] rendered full assistance in the ensuing investigation. SingPost had also conducted its own internal inquiry, and dismissed him in April 2018,” the spokesperson added.

The Straits Times said court documents revealed that Liang led SingPost into believing he had employment under private firm GSM Holdings between 2012 and June 2013 at a salary of SG$14,500. SingPost paid him a monthly salary of SG$15,000 for 56 months after Liang allegedly submitted false information in his job application. He received a total of SG$840,000 during that period.

CNA reported that Liang received accusations of attempting to receive a SG$1 million bribe from SingPost's chief operating officer, Bintai Kindenko. He allegedly recommended Kindenko as a subcontractor for certain construction works of SingPost Centre Retail Mall Redevelopment and the SingPost Office asset enhancement initiative, and asked for a bribe in return.

Media reports say Liang can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined if convicted of cheating, and he can be jailed for up to five years, or fined up to SG$100,000, or both, If convicted of corruption.

Recently a similar incident emerged when National Library Board Singapore's (NLB) former manager of Digital Resource Services Department was sentenced to four years and four months of jail time for corruption offences. He was also ordered by the courts to pay SG$229,000 in penalty, according The Straits Times (ST). The article added that the offences were made by the individual Ivan Koh Siong involved nearly SG$600,000.

Koh worked with NLB to set up its Digital Resource Services Department and was appointed the manager of the department in 2005, making him the second in command of digital resource services. This came as NLB eyed digitisation of its services to enable online access of its digital databases, e-book and e-comics for members.

Koh was accused of sharing the information on NLB’s digitisation plans with his accomplice and friend Low Pok Woen, who had reportedly given him bribes for information regarding the digital services. Low then incorporated a firm known as Database Resource Services to provide this service for NLB in November 2005. He also set up two other firms, JCD Crossmedia and W3.XS where he was director and shareholder during the time of the offence.

