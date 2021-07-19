Former Scoot marketing VP Jacqueline Loh joins Accenture Interactive

Jacqueline Loh, former VP, marketing at Scoot, has joined Accenture Interactive as director, marketing transformation and client capability. She was previously with Scoot for more than six years before leaving last December. She later joined a reproductive health and wellness company, Fig Health, as marketing mentor and advisor.

"Since leaving Scoot in December, I have been on a journey of discovery, exploration and even had a career misstep. During these months, I have had the privilege to meet and speak to many helpful, supportive and interesting people - reconnecting with old contacts and friends, and making new ones," Loh said in a LinkedIn post.

She is also thankful for how the past year and the current crisis has made everyone more empathetic and kind. "I've realised again that keeping an open mind and hearing out suggestions will always be beneficial," Loh added. She also thanked several industry friends for their guidance and allowing her to learn, and Fig Health's co-founder and CEO, Maria Wang-Faulkner, for helping her gain insight about the challenges of an early stage start-up. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Accenture Interactive for comment.

During her time with Scoot, Loh was responsible for seeing the airline evolve from promo-driven tacticals to consumer insights-driven content marketing centred on storytelling and become a brand that inspires consumers to travel less ordinarily. According to her LinkedIn, she also led the shift from just 50% online buys to 100% measurable digital media, which drives almost 70% of total revenue on direct and consumer channels.

In a previous LinkedIn post, Loh said it has been an amazing six years and never imagined she would come so far personally and professionally when she started in Scoot, or that she would have the privilege of taking the brand so far.

"This year, while frustrating in its lack of tangible achievements showed me that I could continue to innovate and continue to drive brand purpose meaningfully. But it also showed me that I want to keep pushing myself to learn and to challenge myself with the unknown," Loh said. Before Scoot, Loh worked at Flying Caterpillars, Fonterra, Burger King, and L'Oréal, and McCann Erickson.

