FairPrice keeps families busy with 'foodventure' during school holidays

FairPrice is getting parents to spend quality time with their children by going on a "foodventure" (food adventure) with its campaign "Cook Up Fantastic Foodventures This Holiday". The campaign puts together three “foodventures” that families can embark upon during the June school holidays and offers resources such as activity sheets and audio storybooks to get their kids interest and attention.

Instead of just a usual cooking recipe, FairPrice made recipes or cooking more interesting with the nine original characters starring in a food adventure, executed in a downloadable printout and animated audiobook to excite both the parents and children. According to FairPrice, the campaign externalises its belief that cooking and eating together as a family is a perfect stay-home activity that bonds the family together.

The three recipes include:

1. Prawn taco recipe from the story "Journey to Lime Island". 2. Minced chicken rice balls recipe from the story "Escape from Mt. Teriyaki". 3. Mixed berry french toast recipe from the story "The space egg-venture".

Beyond time well-spent, the campaign also aims to give parents the opportunity to impart life skills such as choosing healthy foods, arithmetics through fractions, following instructions, food preparation and cooking. Furthermore, during this school holiday where travel is restricted, cooking together can be an inexpensive and fruitful activity, the supermarket brand said.

Done in collaboration with Havas Media, SPH Superhype and with creatives done by Irisnation Singapore and Hogarth Worldwide, the campaign runs until 7 July across Fairprice and its various subsidiaries. They include FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Finest and Warehouse club.

At the same time, it has also partnered with online family magazine Little Day Out for a free virtual cooking event on 11 June. Approximately 60 families will be invited to a storytelling and cooking demonstration, and learn nutrition tips from a senior dietician from Mount Alvernia Hospital. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Fairprice for more information.

Kelvin Tan, head of customer and marketing (retail business), FairPrice Group said that the brand wants to be an advocate and enabler to support families to enrich families to cook, bond and make lives better. With the launch of the new campaign, it hopes kids can have fun together with their family and create lasting memories, strengthening family bonds in the comforts of their home.

“With busy and never-ending work hours that many parents today face, family meals have become less of a priority. However, cooking and eating together as a family has numerous lasting benefits on the child’s social, health and even academic development,” Tan added.

This campaign follows FairPrice’s family-centred approach with its AR game initiative earlier this year in January, which required users to shout at its very own FairPrice lion dance filter on Instagram. The digital initiative was the result of COVID-19 restrictions and sought to create uniquely fun and memorable celebrations through its campaign.

At the same time, the brand also collaborated with Singapore Food Agency to promote and educate the public on the benefits and importance of supporting local produce through an in-store gamification that same month. The game saw shoppers at the Parkway Parade’s FairPrice Xtra outlet scanning QR codes around the store and participating in an online game.



