NTUC FairPrice dethrones Singapore Airlines to rank most talked about brand in SG

NTUC FairPrice has taken the lead in YouGov’s annual BrandIndex Buzz Rankings in Singapore, dethroning five-time defending champion Singapore Airlines. The former leading brand landed itself in seventh place, with a buzz score of 30.6. The latest buzz ranking, which measures buzz scores of brands from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020, also saw last year's runner-up, Changi Airport being replaced by social app WhatsApp with a buzz score of 33.8. WhatsApp is closely followed by McDonald's (32.6), Shopee (31.8), and YouTube (30.8).

FairPrice is not the only supermarket to have gained brand love this year. Placing ninth place is Sheng Siong, making its way into the list this year. Other returning brands this year include Apple iPhone (30.7), YouTube (30.8), and Netflix (30.1).

Coming in fourth place, eCommerce platform Shopee was also crowned the most improved brand with an increase of 13.8 for its buzz score. Additionally, hygiene product brands Dettol, Lifebuoy, and Kirei Kirei saw huge improvements in their buzz score, placing second, third, and seventh in YouGov's top improvers ranking. As consumers looked to the media for information during the uncertainty in 2020, traditional media outlets Channel NewsAsia and The Straits Times also saw an increase of six and five in its buzz scores, climbing their way to the fourth and fifth position. Meanwhile, social media platform Facebook landed itself in eighth position. Other brands that made up the top improvers ranking list were Apple iPhone, Apple, and Lion Air.

On a regional front, YouGov also unveiled a list for "Best APAC buzz rankings 2020", which measures the buzz of brands across Asia Pacific in 2020. The list saw Shopee once again taking first place, with other tech brands such as YouTube, Samsung, WhatsApp, and Facebook making it into the top five. Digital platforms Netflix and Google also made it to the list, ranking seventh and eighth respectively. The rest of the list is made up of McDonald's in sixth spot, fashion brand UNIQLO in ninth spot, as well as Toyota in 10th spot.

YouGov's BrandIndex draws data from 11 million interviews across 40 sectors and more than 40 markets globally. This year’s ranking includes the views of APAC consumers, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. According to YouGov, brands' buzz score were determined by asking respondents: “If you've heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?” Scores are net scores, calculated by subtracting the percentage of negative responses from the percentage of positive responses for each brand.

(Photo courtesy: 123RF)

