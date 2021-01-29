FairPrice takes shoppers on local farm tours in latest in-store gamification push

NTUC FairPrice has recently collaborated with Singapore Food Agency to promote and educate the public on the benefits and importance of supporting local produce through in-store gamification. The game comes in the form of a self-serve farm tour, where shoppers at FairPrice's newly-launched FairPrice Xtra outlet at Parkway Parade can scan QR codes around the stores and participate in an online game. The aim of the game is to educate shoppers on who are the local farmers/ producers, why they should support local produce, how fresh the products are, and how to prepare the produce.

The “Made in Singapore” self-serve farm tour consists of 10 stations showcasing farmers or producers from mushrooms to vegetables to seafood, and consists of quizzes that players need to complete. FairPrice placed Singapore Food Agency mini trucks at the main entrance of its outlet and at each "Made in Singapore" section in the store. Each station comes with a QR code which players can scan to learn more about locally-farmed produce. The online platform also consists of quizzes, and shoppers are rewarded with prizes supported by the local farmers and producers if they complete the whole tour.

According to a spokesperson from FairPrice, it chose to launch this game virtually as it allows the brand to have deeper engagement with shoppers while being compliant to social distancing regulations. Since its launch, the spokesperson said more than 800 devices have been registered to play the game in-store, and it has seen more than 1,800 completions of the different stations.

FairPrice worked with Gametize, a gamification platform that was developed in Singapore for community engagement and advocacy, to create the game. The content was contributed from Singapore Food Agency, local farmers and local production companies. FairPrice also collaborated with Shopper+ on the design of the station markers, in-game badges and flash cards. To promote the game, FairPrice placed Singapore Food Agency trucks at the main entrance and the prominent station markers at each "Made in Singapore" section. It also used eDMs and its social media platforms to further amplify the awareness of the game.

The "Made in Singapore" game comes on the heels of another gamification FairPrice used for its Chinese New Year campaign. The supermarket chain created an augmented reality (AR) game which requires users to shout at its very own FairPrice lion dance filter on Instagram. The filter shows a lion dance character with the player's face on it, and the louder the players shout, the higher the lion will jump.

The launch of the "Made in Singapore" game is a part of FairPrice's bigger campaign "FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade - Where Worlds Meet", which was launched in line with its new FairPrice Xtra outlet at Parkway Parade. The new store places special emphasis on promoting local brands and locally made products, as well as bringing unique product offerings from overseas. This comes as FairPrice considered the varied demands of consumers in Singapore such as the urge to seek new experiences, the increased desire to support local, as well as a chance to rediscover Singapore. FairPrice's Parkway Parade store is said to be a blended lifestyle retail space that offers an integrated dining and retail shopping experience. The concept is to position it as Singapore’s newest destination for "freshest produce, local gems, and exquisite international delicacy"

Running from now until the end of March, FairPrice's campaign aims to create awareness and traffic by communicating FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade’s unique offerings. Other than the game, FairPrice has also implemented various marketing executions such as out-of-home (OOH) advertising on bus shelter canopy and buses that cover routes to Parkway Parade. It will also further amplify the campaign with Grab Ads, in-mall advertising, local area direct mailer, and targeted media. Additionally, FairPrice will be producing content with MediaCorp Radio Love 97.2FM that will be featured on the radio's Facebook livestream. The campaign is developed in collaboration with Iris Worldwide, Hogarth Worldwide, Havas Media, and Socialyse Singapore.

Along with the launch of its latest outlet, FairPrice also launched a dietitian tour and consultation services via a web portal. The focus topic is on weight management, and dietitians shared health tips, diet advice and a simple recipe with customers on specific health concerns. Through the tour, FairPrice aims to educate consumers on healthier alternatives when it comes to their diet. The tour was conducted by FairPrice's subsidiary, Unity Pharmacy.

Kelvin Tan, head of customer and marketing (retail business), FairPrice Group, said to create value in the hypermarket space, the team constantly rethinks retail and innovate for a holistic shopping experience. "Bringing the world of flavours, preserving local culinary gems and bridging the needs of sustainable food sources, FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade is truly a place where worlds meet. Offering more than just grocery, we have edutainment games for all ages, health and nutrition tips from dietitian and a convenient pick-cook-enjoy one stop cooking service under one roof, where customers can pick their freshest ingredients and get it cooked to their preference at The Kitchen, operated by Ban Tong Seafood," he added.

