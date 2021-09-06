FairPrice Group appoints Alison Ee to lead marketing for retail biz

FairPrice Group has appointed Alison Ee as its new director and head of consumer and marketing, retail business. The role was previously held by Kelvin Tan, who joined Standard Chartered Bank as CMO, digital bank.

According to her LinkedIn, Ee (pictured) was most recently FairPrice's director, group content, social design for almost two years; where she spearheaded the formation of the brand’s centre of excellence for content, social and design to provide strategic support in content marketing, social media management and design counsel to FairPrice entities.

Before FairPrice, Ee was director of marcomms at NTUC Social enterprise for four years, and PR and MD and co-founder of Media Flair Communications for over a decade. During her time at Media Flair Communications, Ee managed successful campaigns for regional and international clients such as Estee Lauder Group, Lane Crawford Joyce Group, Uniqlo and Swatch Group, her LinkedIn said.

Ee also previously worked as deputy head of branding and promotions at Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and as head of branding and promotions at Blu Inc Media, which was acquired by SPH, her LinkedIn added.

Meanwhile, FairPrice got parents to spend quality time with their children by going on a "foodventure" (food adventure) with its campaign "Cook Up Fantastic Foodventures This Holiday" earlier this year. The campaign put together three “foodventures” that families could embark upon during the June school holidays and offered resources such as activity sheets and audio storybooks to get their kids interest and attention.

Power up your PR and communications efforts today with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's PR Asia Week on 1 and 2 December. Learn ways to build an evidence-based practice, up the ante on your strategies, and be head and shoulders above your competition. Click here to register today!

Related articles:

FairPrice Group's retail marketing lead Kelvin Tan joins Standard Chartered Bank

FairPrice Group Media offers new solutions to brands via Stellar Ace partnership

FairPrice Group names PR partner to bring co-operative’s vision to life

#LEAwards spills: Why FairPrice Group pivoted to focus on social content

FairPrice keeps families busy with 'foodventure' during school holidays