Facebook global creative chief Mark D'Arcy departs after over a decade

Facebook VP of global business marketing and chief creative officer Mark D'Arcy (pictured) is set to depart after over a decade with the company. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that D'Arcy's made the decision to leave the company, and his last day will be on 7 September. Michelle Klein, Facebook’s VP of global customer marketing, will fill in for him in the interim.

Facebook's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that D'Arcy has been a key leader at Facebook for over a decade. "We are grateful for his many contributions, and we wish him the best," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, D'Arcy said in a Facebook post that he is immensely proud of the teams he has been fortunate to be part of and the business it worked to build. I am also very grateful that my various roles here enabled me to work with, and learn from, so many curious, demanding, brilliant and generous people," he added. According to his LinkedIn profile, D'Arcy leads a team of creative strategists in 18 cities globally at Facebook. The team is tasked with creating and building ideas that transform how marketers across the globe use Facebook to drive business growth.

He joined Facebook in 2011 to better explore the creative potential of the Facebook platform, his LinkedIn said. During is time there, he founded the Facebook Creative Council in 2020, which comprised of some of the most highly regarded and influential creative voices in the world. The council provides Facebook with perspectives and ideas to better engage and educate the global creative community, identify and celebrate breakthrough work, and influence how Facebook develops to be an even richer and more engaging place to connect brands with the people they serve. Before Facebook, D'Arcy was COO of Time Warner's parent company Global Media Group. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to D'Arcy for comment on his new role.

His departure comes a few months after Carolyn Everson, former head of global business group at Facebook, left to join Instacart in June after more than a decade with the company. Separately, Facebook hired former 90 Seconds' VP of marketing Joanna Wong as head of marketing for Indonesia and Malaysia earlier this year. Wong was previously with video creation platform 90 Seconds for more than two years, leading global marketing efforts in scaling up outreach to both customers and creators.

Join our Digital Marketing Asia conference happening from 9 November 2021 - 25 November 2021 to learn about the upcoming trends and technologies in the world of digital. Check out the agenda here.

Photo courtesy: 123RF

Related articles:

Facebook hires new head of marketing for Malaysia and Indonesia

Facebook removes 20 million pieces of COVID-19 misinformation

Facebook to restrict ad targeting for youths under 18

Facebook and Twitter clamp down on hate speech by removing millions of content

Facebook sues Vietnamese group and California marketing firm for ad scams

