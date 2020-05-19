Domino's Pizza names James Yeang group SVP for digital and CRM

Domino’s Pizza has brought on board James Yeang as group SVP, digital and customer relationship management (CRM), overseeing the digital and CRM platforms for Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia, according to his LinkedIn. Based out of KL, prior to this, Yeang (pictured) was SVP, product owner, commercial at iPrice Group where he mainly focused on areas such as product management, sales and revenue, account management, as well as tech development.

Yeang has also worked at Celcom Axiata as head of product, digital for more than a year, during which he oversaw apps, websites, dealer interfaces, and online marketplaces, his LinkedIn said. Before that, he was with Maxis for more than three years, during which he drove the telco’s channel efforts including chatbots. Yeang also worked at Google, Digi, DHL and Nielsen. Marketing has reached out to Domino’s for comment.

Separately, in March this year, the company promoted Linda Hassan to the role of group CMO. She was previously the senior vice president, marketing, and has been with the brand since 2010. Meanwhile, the pizza chain unveiled a virtual pizza party for Ramadan earlier this month to emphasise that social distancing need not mean emotional distancing. Inviting all pizza lovers, Domino’s Digital Iftar pizza parties are held every Fridays until 22 May on Instagram Live, and co-hosted by local personalities. The first virtual party was co-hosted by Pam and Fauzi from SGAG, followed by Ridhwan and Jian Hao the week after, and the last Friday will be hosted by Chef Bob and Fakkah Fuzz.

Related articles:

Domino's hosts virtual Ramadan pizza party with local celebs Jian Hao, Fakkah Fuzz and more

Domino's SG pushes #TogetherApart rally on digital as it builds up delivery team

Domino's Pizza wants Malaysians to declare their love on billboards this V-Day

Linda Hassan takes on group CMO title at Domino's Pizza MY and SG

Linda Hassan on why esports matters to pizza maker Domino’s

Tech in check: Domino's Pizza's head of marketing Linda Hassan