Linda Hassan takes on group CMO title at Domino's Pizza MY and SG

Linda Hassan (pictured), has taken on the role of group chief marketing officer at Domino's Pizza Malaysia and Singapore. She last helmed the role of senior vice president, marketing, and has been with the brand since 2010.

Having started as a senior marketing manager, Hassan quickly rose the ranks to become deputy general manager before rising to handle the Singapore market as well on top of her Malaysia remit. She has been carrying the marketing leadership role for Domino’s Pizza in Malaysia and Singapore, and created and led teams of seven key sections. This includes creative and design, brand and communications, public relations and event, analytics, digital, sales new product development, to name a few.

A well known figure in the marketing industry, Hassan has led several news initiatives with the brand. Domino's recently has ventured into the esports scene and formed an in-house esports marketing team. The company also committed a six-figure investment to the development of esports from 2019 onwards. This builds on its initial investment in the first quarter of 2018, which was geared towards participation in grassroots events through product sponsorship, as well as knowledge building.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, Domino's is also known for its cheeky social posts and witty comebacks. Most recently, winning netizen praise on creativity was Domino's Pizza which served a hot and "punny" social post at prata/roti canai addressed as "Asian Flat Croissant" in a cooking blog. Domino's Pizza Malaysia then decided to turn an Italian dish into "Italian flat naan". A pepperoni pizza is described to be a naanwith Italian origins, and what makes for a naan-daful experience. Created by social media agency 16Two, the Facebook post was reposted on Domino's Pizza Singapore's Facebook page as well.

A+M has reached out to Hassan for comment on her new role.

Read also:

Marketing Excellence Awards judge Linda Hassan dishes out submission insights

Linda Hassan on why esports matters to pizza maker Domino’s

