Deliveroo SG ranks top 3 national dishes as part of National Day stunt

In commemoration of Singapore's National Day, food delivery service Deliveroo dug into its data from last year's stay home National Day celebrations to answer the age-old question: "What is Singapore's national dish?". Seafood dishes topped last year's list, with chilli crab in particular "dominating the scene". According to Deliveroo, one of the largest food orders during last year’s National Day was a chilli crab order worth over SG$40.

Coming in at a close second and third are comfort food, such as fried chicken as well as local delights, including nasi ayam penyet (smashed chicken rice) and wonton (dumpling) noodles. Staying home also saw many families opting for healthier options, said Deliveroo, adding that SaladStop! saw enough orders snapped up over last year’s National Day weekend "to feed an entire HDB block".

Based on last year’s popular choices, Deliveroo also compiled a selection of shiok National Day deals to order in for feasting with family and friends at home during Singapore’s Phase Two (Heightened Alert). The food delivery company is offering a SG$1 delivery fee for all grocery orders throughout the month of August, as well as for orders from close to 300 participating restaurants from now until 15 August. To encourage customers to show support for local businesses, Deliveroo is offering free delivery for close to 1,500 small and medium-sized businesses including Qi Ji and Old Chang Kee.

Deliveroo is not the first to have compiled a list of national dishes. Foodpanda conducted a similar survey back in 2019 for Singapore's 54th National Day, digging into its data and counted each order as a vote to crown Singapore’s "true national dish". A primarily OOH-driven campaign, foodpanda also amplified this campaign through radio buys as well as created a social component in-house to turn it into a 360 campaign.

Meanwhile, Deliveroo's National Day initiative is also in line with its support for local F&B businesses. Last August, Deliveroo launched a foodie walking tour, aimed to encourage Singaporeans to revisit their favourite restaurants. This came as the Department of Statistics Singapore reported a 43.5% drop in F&B sales in June 2020 compared to June 2019. Participants of the walking tours could choose from a choice of two itineraries: the Healthy Food Crawl or the Teatime Delights Tour. Participants were also able to learn some tricks of the trade from chefs and restaurant insiders they visited.

Separately, Deliveroo's Hong Kong counterpart also conducted a survey earlier this year in January and forecasted the top five dining trends for 2021. Using mobile data as well as an internal survey, Deliveroo HK also found that 29% of Hongkongers order delivery simply because they cannot make their favourite dishes at home, while 24% simply do it to avoid washing dishes. When it comes to finding inspiration for their next meal, 50% of millennials and Gen X credit Facebook. As for Gen Z, 39% say it's all about Instagram.

