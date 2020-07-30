Burger King and Deliveroo piece together iconic SG locations ahead of National Day

Burger King Singapore has tied up with Deliveroo to launch a foodie jigsaw puzzle, in line with National Day. The 120-piece A4-sized jigsaw puzzle spotlights the nation’s 55th birthday and Singaporeans' love for food against an artistic mash-up of Deliveroo-styled iconic landmarks in Singapore such as Marina Bay Sands, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion, along with some of its frontline delivery workers.

The jigsaw puzzle will be gifted complimentary with every order of Burger King's Rendang Double Beef XXL Meal made on Deliveroo from of its six outlets, namely Bukit Batok East CC, Jurong Point, Seletar Mall, Tampines North CC, Viva Business Park and Yishun. It will also have a one-day availability on 9 August, with only 30 jigsaw puzzle are available. Marketing has reached out for additional information.

Burger King Singapore is not the only brand who has been pushing localised products for National Day this year. UNIQLO Singapore has also collaborated with local embroidery patch designers, Pew Pew Patches, to give away iron-on patches in line with the launch of its upcoming Sanrio characters collection for women and girls. The patch designs are part of Pew Pew Patches’ collaboration series with Sanrio, showcasing the characters on various local food adventures.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Deliveroo has entered into a unique festive partnership. Earlier this year it partnered with KFC again for a Valentine's Day campaign called "Will Delive-Roo Be My Valentine". The campaign allowed consumers to surprise their date with a limited edition KFC bucket ring. The handmade ring was designed and made by Geraldine Cassandra Tan from local jewellery brand Gemnesis. Targeting foodies and fans of both Deliveroo and KFC, the consumers will have to pre-order the Valentine's Day combo a day in advance to have the meal and ring delivered on 14 February.